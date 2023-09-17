Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named a former Eddy County commissioner to an open state Senate seat.

On Friday, Lujan Grisham chose Republican Steve McCutcheon II of Carlsbad to represent Senate District 42, according to a statement from Lujan Grisham's office. The district consists of large swaths of Eddy and Lea counties and a single precinct in Chaves County.

