Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named a former Eddy County commissioner to an open state Senate seat.
On Friday, Lujan Grisham chose Republican Steve McCutcheon II of Carlsbad to represent Senate District 42, according to a statement from Lujan Grisham's office. The district consists of large swaths of Eddy and Lea counties and a single precinct in Chaves County.
McCutcheon will serve the remainder of the term of Hobbs Republican Gay Kernan, who resigned from the Senate on Aug. 1. The appointment will take effect immediately and end on Dec. 31, 2024. McCutcheon must run for a full term in 2024 to retain the seat beyond that date.
McCutcheon, a rancher and business owner, was elected to the Eddy County Board of Commissioners in 2018 after having unseated Commissioner Stella Davis in the Republican primary in District 4. He was unopposed in the general election.
McCutcheon and state Rep. Larry Scott (R-Hobbs) submitted their names to the Chaves, Eddy and Lea county boards of commissioners to replace Kernan.
Per state law, each of the commissions in counties within the Senate district's boundaries must vote to recommend one of the applicants. The governor then appoints one of the recommended candidates to the seat.
Scott, who has been in the New Mexico House of Representatives since 2015, was endorsed by the Chaves and Lea County Boards of Commissioners. McCutcheon was the choice of the commissioners in Eddy County.