Just six months ago, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center was a “pandemic hospital,” according to CEO Warren Yehl.
Now it is a medical center changed by that experience in several ways, he said during a Tuesday presentation at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce.
He described one of the changes as firming up the medical center's role as a regional hospital that plays a lead role in coordinating patient care among hospitals in the area.
“We have said that Eastern is a regional center for 20 years,” Yehl said. “I would say in the last year we have really lived up to that mission and a lot more, and there is data where we can show where we made those improvements.”
Chaves County also has two other, smaller hospitals, both in Roswell. Lovelace Regional Hospital has 27 beds and had 38,491 inpatient and outpatient visits in 2021. The state-owned New Mexico Rehabilitation Hospital specializes in providing shorter-term rehabilitative care following traumatic injuries or conditions, as well as intensive substance abuse treatment programs.
But ENMMC, with 162 beds and 163,500 inpatient admissions and outpatient visits in 2021, was designated as one of seven “hub” hospitals in New Mexico by the state Department of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant it was designated as the hospital in southeast New Mexico that coordinated with smaller hospitals in eight other counties about available beds, staffing and equipment needs, and transfers of patients.
Yehl said that one of his major goals for the next five years is to “really expand and grow” into the role as a regional medical center.
He said that will entail hiring more doctors and specialists where the greatest need exists for the area, including gastroenterology.
During 2021 and 2022, the medical center, which is the city's fourth-largest employer with 500 staff members, hired 10 more physicians or “extenders,” who are physician assistants, nurse practitioners or certified nurse-midwives, to add to its medical staff of 150. Another doctor has already signed on to arrive in 2023, with recruitment a constant process.
Because the medical center can't develop expertise and needed experience in all areas, Yehl said, it will continue developing partnerships with other New Mexico hospitals to meet certain patient needs. An example of that is a partnership with Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque for open-heart surgeries and care.
Warren also discussed some of the medical center's recent upgrades.
During the past year, the medical center purchased a $250,000 dialysis technology known as Tablo, increased dialysis machines to five from two and spent $3 million to purchase 60 in-patient beds, 20 intensive care beds and 10 stretchers. It also renovated some of its building interiors and furniture.
Yehl added that the medical center plans to invest another $600,000 to $700,000 in the coming months for new equipment and technology related to both medical needs and general facilities needs.
ENMMC also intends to introduce a third service unit, an intermediate care unit, or a “step down” unit, to add to its intensive care unit and med-surgical unit.
