Eastern New Mexico Medical Center CEO Warren Yehl discusses changes and plans for the center during a Roswell Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday.

Just six months ago, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center was a “pandemic hospital,” according to CEO Warren Yehl.

Now it is a medical center changed by that experience in several ways, he said during a Tuesday presentation at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce.