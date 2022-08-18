Roswell Animal Services meeting

Juno Ogle Photo

Nicole East, left, introduces the topics that she and Anna Edwards, center, and Megen Telles, would talk about at Tuesday night's public meeting with their group Support Roswell Animals, the city and other interested groups and residents at the Roswell Convention Center. City Manager Joe Neeb said another meeting would be scheduled by the end of September to work out issues the group has raised about operations at Roswell Animal Services.

 Juno Ogle

Animal advocates and city representatives found some agreement in problems and possible solutions for the city’s animal shelter during a public meeting Tuesday night but both sides also said much work needs to be done.

Almost 100 people including rescue group volunteers, residents, seven city councilors, the mayor and several city administrators attended the meeting at the Roswell Convention Center to address concerns about the treatment of animals and operations at the city’s shelter raised largely by a citizen group, Support Roswell Animals.