Animal advocates and city representatives found some agreement in problems and possible solutions for the city’s animal shelter during a public meeting Tuesday night but both sides also said much work needs to be done.
Almost 100 people including rescue group volunteers, residents, seven city councilors, the mayor and several city administrators attended the meeting at the Roswell Convention Center to address concerns about the treatment of animals and operations at the city’s shelter raised largely by a citizen group, Support Roswell Animals.
The group has written and publicly released two letters outlining concerns about the welfare of animals in the shelter and lack of record keeping by animal control officers.
In the nearly two-and-a-half hour meeting, three members of Support Roswell Animals outlined their concerns about Roswell Animal Services, and the city manager and shelter director addressed the group’s proposals and changes that have been made. Several individuals spoke of their concerns and proposed solutions as well.
City Manager Joe Neeb promised another meeting before the end of September where the interested groups can begin to walk through possible solutions.
Neeb said he was in agreement with several points raised by Support Roswell Animals including that the city has not followed the state’s recommended standard of care in providing a minimum of 15 minutes of care per animal per day, which he said was due to a staff shortage.
He also agreed that a dog that was brought in to the shelter over the July 4 holiday that died did not get proper care, and he agreed the shelter’s hours are not convenient to people and the rescue groups who want to look at animals.
Neeb also took responsibility for any problems at the shelter.
“All the employees of the city of Roswell are my responsibility. If this shelter is not operating correctly, it is my fault and I will accept that responsibility. I have the utmost confidence in Nicole Rogers as our director out there, and all of our employees do the best job they can,” he said.
Neeb said he agreed that more training for the shelter staff is necessary but emphasized several times throughout the evening that no employees want animals to suffer, nor do they want to euthanize any.
The city’s goal, he said, is to move animals out of the shelter quickly so none are there for very long. According to Roswell Animal Services’ listing on 24Petconnect.com, a website it began using in June, there are 140 dogs and cats available for adoption. Ten dogs and 22 cats have been at the shelter for 30 days or more.
“We try to get the animals out as quickly as possible. We want those animals out. We don’t want those animals left with us. We want them in their forever homes as quickly as possible,” Neeb said.
But simply moving dogs and cats out as quickly as possible is not necessarily beneficial, Sammye Leflar, president of Friends of Roswell Animals, told the Roswell Daily Record on Wednesday.
“They don’t understand how rescue works,” she said. “Dogs aren’t interchangeable. They have different personalities and there are certain ones that people want and some of them they don’t want,” she said.
“We have to have full information about them. We’ve always been provided all of that information right up until last week,” she said.
As a result of the declining communication, she said, dogs that several out-of-state rescue groups had been interested in ended up euthanized.
“I’m not saying they want to kill the dogs on purpose, I don’t believe they do,” Leflar said, adding she has often defended the city shelter on social media from such accusations.
“But they want rescues to leave them alone and be self-sufficient, and we don’t have time to be self-sufficient. They have to information-share for us to do it because we’re volunteers,” she said.
She disputed that 24Petconnect.com provides enough information as Rogers said during a presentation of the website during Tuesday’s meeting. The site is connected to the shelter’s new intake software system and is updated about every hour, Rogers said. If an animal is no longer listed on the site, it is not available for adoption, she said.
But Leflar said rescue groups want to know why an animal disappears from the site, whether it’s because of being returned to its owner, adopted or euthanized. The city used to provide that information as well, she said, but no longer does. She said the rescue groups have become frustrated with the lack of information and are beginning to work with other communities that do provide that information.
Nicole East, a board member of Support Roswell Animals, said Roswell’s city shelter has had a bad reputation for such a long time, some rescue groups refer to the city as “Ros-Hell.”
“We don’t want it be called ‘Ros-Hell.’ We have a vision of overhauling this hopeless, broken system and replacing it with a thriving organization,” East said in her prepared comments introducing Support Roswell Animals’ concerns.
Among the solutions the group proposed was a restructuring of the city’s animal services. Megen Telles, a former interim director of Roswell Animal Services, said shelters the group researched in Artesia, Ruidoso and Las Cruces have separated their animal control services from the shelter facility, with the shelter operated by a nonprofit such as a humane society. Their animal control officers are part of the police department.
Telles also suggested separating the intake area for animals from the adoption area to reduce the spread of disease and increasing the number of staff for the shelter. She also said the shelter needs to be remodeled so kennels are safe for the animals and drainage systems meet state veterinarian board standards.
Telles said after the meeting she is hopeful the city and Support Roswell Animals and others can start to move forward but she said the city needs to be more realistic in the changes that need to be made, particularly in renovations that need to be made for disease control.
“And I feel like the city may be a little more hung up on time limits for animals instead of more productive ways of getting them out,” she said.
But one other point Neeb emphasized is the cost of making improvements at the shelter.
“We believe if we were to meet 15 minutes a day (of care per animal) for our overfull facility, we need three additional people to do that, which is an additional $150,000 to $180,000 to put into this service,” he said.
Animal Services is running at a budget of $700,000 per year, he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
