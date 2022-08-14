The Eastern New Mexico University system is in the midst of its first nationwide presidential search since 2017, and those affiliated with the university in Portales, ENMU-Roswell and ENMU-Ruidoso, as well as members of the communities they serve, can participate to provide their input about the qualities they would like to see in the next person in the position.
ENMU has scheduled events in Portales, Roswell and Ruidoso from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, with remote participation options also planned to be offered.
These meetings are to occur after candidate applications are due on Aug. 19 but before members of the search committee are scheduled to begin reviewing and ranking applications in September. A new president and chancellor is expected to be named before the end of 2022.
“We did not do this that I remember for the 2017 search,” said John Houser, assistant vice president of marketing and communications for ENMU. “This is something new that the (search firm) has introduced to the process.”
An ENMU-Roswell “stakeholder” meeting for students, faculty, staff and others associated with the college is planned for Monday, Aug. 29 at 1:15 p.m., with specifics about location or remote participation options to be shared by ENMU-Roswell officials with stakeholders in the coming days. The ENMU-Ruidoso stakeholder meeting is planned for earlier in the day.
ENMU is also coordinating meetings in Portales for Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 intended for specific ENMU groups.
Houser said there are some ways that the general public can provide input at this stage of search process if they want.
Community forums are planned for 5 p.m. Aug. 29 and noon on Aug. 31 in the conference room of the Portales Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Avenue A.
Most meetings and forums likely will have options for remote participation, Houser said, with links to be shared later on the public website page for the presidential search: https://my.enmu.edu/web/presidential-search/.
That website also provides a link to an online form that can be submitted for people to describe the professional characteristics and personal attributes they would like to see in the next president and chancellor and to offer additional comments.
Houser said that the web form probably will be available for a couple of weeks after the meetings.
The current president and chancellor, Patrice Caldwell, announced her intention to retire in February. She joined ENMU in 1980 as a faculty member and served in many teaching and administrative roles during the next four decades. She was named interim president in April 2020, which put her original retirement plans on hold. Then she was named university president and ENMU system chancellor in September 2020.
The ENMU system consists of the four-year university in Portales and the two-year colleges in Ruidoso and Roswell. About 7,224 students are enrolled in all three campuses, with the Roswell campus, the larger of the two branches, having about 1,628 students.