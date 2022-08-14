The Eastern New Mexico University system is in the midst of its first nationwide presidential search since 2017, and those affiliated with the university in Portales, ENMU-Roswell and ENMU-Ruidoso, as well as members of the communities they serve, can participate to provide their input about the qualities they would like to see in the next person in the position.

ENMU has scheduled events in Portales, Roswell and Ruidoso from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, with remote participation options also planned to be offered.