Memorial Day services will take place at two local cemeteries Monday morning and one ceremony will take place in the afternoon.
The Chaves County Veterans organization will conduct services at 10 a.m. at McBride Veterans Cemetery in South Park Cemetery, 3101 S. Main Street, board member Jeremy Hurley said.
Tom Blake will provide music and the featured speaker will be Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington. The Roswell Honor Guard will present the colors.
Also at 10 a.m. Monday, American Legion Post 61 will host a Memorial Day program with Post 28 at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, 2605 E. 19th St. About 300 veterans are buried in that cemetery. At 9 a.m. Saturday morning, members of the posts will place flags on the veterans’ graves.
The Memory Lawn program will include guest speaker Shawn Powell, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, who is a retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Air Force.
At 1 p.m. Monday, Post 28 will host a ceremony at South Park Cemetery with Post 61 near the office building. The featured speaker will be Cisco Brink, a West Point graduate who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He will also sing the national anthem for the ceremony.
VFW Commander Jason Burke will also speak.
Already this weekend, local Scouts with the Rio Hondo District have placed flags at the graves of a number of the 3,600 veterans buried at South Park Cemetery on South Main Street. Other volunteers during activities Saturday included Pioneer Bank staff and families and friends of veterans.
Flags will be available at the South Park Cemetery offices for people to place at grave sites during the weekend and holiday.
At Memory Lawn Memorial Park cemetery on East 19th Street, volunteers with local posts of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars placed flags Saturday morning at the graves of more than 200 veterans.