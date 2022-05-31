Remembering those who sacrificed their lives for their country is important, but so is remembering the reasons why they are memorialized. That was the theme of several speeches throughout the day on Monday, Memorial Day.
The morning ceremony at Gen. Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery in South Park Cemetery was the first conducted there in two years, Cemetery Superintendent Ruben Esquivel said. The ceremony was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and heavy rains in 2021.
Esquivel said it was an honor for the cemetery staff to provide a special resting place for veterans in the cemetery that was started just eight years ago. The caskets or cremains of nearly 500 veterans are in the cemetery, he said. More than 3,000 are buried in South Park Cemetery.
The featured speaker, Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington, said it was important to remember that Memorial Day is more than just a three-day weekend to start off the summer.
“That is not the reason for this weekend. The reason is because we want to show everybody that we did not forget all the sacrifices that have been made since this has been the United States of America, and all the wars that we have fought, all the people that have passed away doing the duty that they were called to do,” he said.
Stephen Lee, commander of American Legion Post 61, spoke at the afternoon service near the flagpole of South Park Cemetery. He spoke of how when he was growing up, few people knew the reason for Memorial Day or the difference between it and Veterans Day, and saw it as just a long weekend to celebrate.
He talked about how that made him feel during and after his service in the U.S. Air Force in the 1980s.
“For a time, I felt angry learning that people were having these backyard barbecues and not honoring soldiers. I refused to attend those private gatherings. Instead, I would go to a parade or a memorial speech instead,” he said.
After his service, he said, he joined the American Legion and began to organize veterans’ events, and his attitude began to change.
“I came to realize that the blood of soldiers purchased our freedoms. I knew it before, but like a light switch turning on a light, it changed me. Many people dislike associating with war and conflict; however, they do enjoy the freedom to celebrate these holidays in any way they wish. All this is because of what veterans have given us. A warm feeling rushed over me and I lost all the resentment I ever had,” he said.
Lee said he would continue to work to make sure those who died in service and veterans are remembered, including Post 61’s work with the Memory Lawn Memorial Park, where another Memorial Day morning service was also conducted. About 300 veterans are buried there.
U.S. Army Maj. Cisco Brink, Las Cruces, was the featured speaker at the afternoon service. A graduate of West Point, he served two combat tours in Iraq and three in Afghanistan. He said human history has generally been one of the strong over the weak, but America is the exception.
“It comes down to one basic thing, popular sovereignty. In America, the people get the final say. They are sovereign. This is what makes America the exception to the age-old epic of human tyranny. This is the basic idea for which the American service member fights, whether they know it or not,” he said.
Ceremonies such as those for Memorial Day are an important reminder of why it’s important to fight for freedom, he said.
“The old and young alike need this reminder that the American way of life is not only the outcome of God’s grace, but also the outcome of deliberate sacrifices for many generations,” he said.
