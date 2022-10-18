A local woman is organizing a memorial service in honor of a homeless woman who died earlier this month.
Tina McCleery was found deceased Oct. 3 on a bench near the Roswell Convention Center.
McClerry's death was not a homicide and police believe she was homeless at the time of her death, said Todd Wildermuth, a spokesman for the Roswell Police Department.
Roswell resident Melanie Deason wants to recognize McCleery.
“I heard from other people that (McCleery) was a nice person,” Deason said.
Honoring McClerry's life is also a way to spread awareness about homelessness.
“The real question here is 'Why was (McCleery) on the bench to begin with?'” Deason asked rhertorically.
She said she believes there is more that could be done to help people. She cited the situations of two homeless men, both found dead July 12 in separate locations and at different times of the day.
The announcement Deason emailed about the service explained, “This gathering is also intended to start a conversation and raise awareness of the need to find solutions to the serious problems that plague Roswell's homeless community.”
City Manager Joe Neeb said in August during a meeting of Roswell Homeless Coalition that local leaders agreed that the number of homeless in the city increased in recent months.
While there were more police interactions and wellness checks with homeless people — which might point to an increased in their number — it has been years since a census of homeless people has been taken, Neeb explained.
Also during that August meeting, it was announced that an upcoming city public forum would focus on homelessness. It's scheduled for Feb. 21, according to earlier reporting.
Deason's concerns about the welfare of local homeless people include what she sees as a lack of attention on how homeless people fare in extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold.
Getting adequate health, mental and behavioral care for these is another challenge that needs to better addressed, she noted.
The service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday near the bench between the Roswell Museum and the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
People are welcome to bring flowers and “other tokens of respect” to memorialize McCleery. These items are to be placed on the bench where McCleery is thought to have been staying up until her death, Deason said.
After the service there will be light refreshments served, she added.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
