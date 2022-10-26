A memorial service Saturday for a local homeless woman who died Oct. 3 in Roswell focused on a variety of her life experiences.
Tina Elise McClerry, 49, studied music for a while, pursued hobbies, went to church and had other interests and plans, said Melanie Deason, who organized the service and read aloud an obituary about McCleery's life.
About 25 people came to pay their final respects to McCleery as well as other homeless people who have suffered, sometimes even died, in and around Roswell.
A makeshift memorial was carefully placed on the bench between the Roswell Convention Center and Roswell Museum. It was where McCleery had been staying at the time of her death, said Deason.
One of the people who came to the service stood looking at the picture of McCleery that had been placed in a frame. It was a copy of a photo accompanying her obituary, which was published in several locations.
“The picture is from better times,” commented Susan Tally.
Some people brought flowers, customary tokens of love and respect for the deceased.
Others left sage smudge sticks or sand dollars. Smudge sticks are used to purify and clear negative energy in many religions. Sand dollars are thought by some Catholics to represent how Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross. The fifth hole in the center of the sand dollar represents where a Roman soldier wounded Christ with a spear.
Tom Blake and Cisco Walker, both local pastors, spoke, led prayers and performed music.
Well-known biblical passages were meant to provide comfort, such as “The Lord's Prayer” (Matthew 6:9-13) and A Time for Everything (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8).
Blake sang “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” This Vince Gill song was for McCleery and other homeless people who have died before finding their way off of the streets:
“I know your life / On Earth was troubled. / And only you know the pain. /
You weren't afraid to face the devil, / You were no stranger to the rain.”
According to the city, homicide has been ruled out as McCleery's cause of death.
Blake, the commission pastor for Westminster Presbyterian Church; Walker, pastor with the Church of God; and Deason also illustrated in other ways the need for empathy for others less fortunate.
For example, there was a reading of the Parable of the Good Samaritan by Walker, who also performed a song he wrote about homeless people. It's based on his observations while was working in a soup kitchen.
Along with a picture of McCleery were two photograph frames, each containing a silhouette. These were meant to represent two unidentified men who died in Roswell on the same day, July 12.
Their deaths weren't connected and they were found in different locations of the city. It was also reported that the summer heat likely played a role in their deaths, Deason said.
“Their lives mattered,” she emphasized after wondering about how those lives were spent.
Deason said later that she hoped the memorial service inspired residents to care more about those who live on the streets and, perhaps, to do something to help them.
“The seed is planted,” she noted. “We'd like to continue the work we started here.”
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.