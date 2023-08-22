Memories in print, moments in photographs

Bill Moffitt, who began writing and taking photographs for the Roswell Daily Record in 1976, still has stories to tell. His dog Rocky, 17, snuggles next to him while Emmie, who is three, jumps on and off the couch with the energy of a mid-concert Taylor Swift.
“If you’re lucky, you can figure out the moment of peak action,” Moffitt describes, explaining his process for telling visual stories through photographs. The moment of peak action is the split second a basketball leaves an athlete’s fingers for the perfect three-point shot. The moment of peak action is the fraction of a second when a dolphin crests the water and then disappears.
These days, capturing the moment of peak action is less elusive: we have digital cameras and phones. We can shoot a hundred shots and pick the one that works. But back in the day, when Moffitt took pictures, getting the moment of peak action took a bit of luck. Processing a roll of film, he remembers, sometimes cost $12 in the 1980s.
In life, we all have moments of peak action — perhaps the moments we’re most essentially ourselves. Moffitt thinks his greatest moment of peak action was in 1995, when one of his music videos set to Top Gun theme music won third place at an air show. “I think I still have the tape somewhere.”
A good photographer has a gift to see someone’s story in a single moment. Moffitt’s eyes well with tears as he remembers a photograph he took for the paper of children playing in snow. “I went around to different parts of town and took pictures of snowmen and the kids building them.” He struggles to put the feeling into words.
Nostalgia leads to silent reflection. Then — “One day you wake up, and you’re an old guy.” Snowmen melt and leave behind coal eyes and a corncob pipe. Our time also melts and leaves behind photographs. When we’re lucky, they capture the perfect moment and feeling.
Moffitt was born in Germany then adopted and brought to the United States. His first home was in St. Louis where his father was in the Army. “They gave my father the option of Japan or Roswell, and because of my asthma, they moved to Roswell.” The family has lived here ever since. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1971 and Eastern New Mexico University in 1976.
“I started writing back in high school,” Moffitt shares. He wrote for the college newspaper in Portales then was hired at the Roswell Daily Record after graduation.
These days, Moffitt, who is 69, writes poems inspired by news articles in the Roswell Daily Record. He once wrote a poem about a police chief who shot an antelope by mistake:
A mighty hunter was the chief
he took careful aim at a deer
and blew an antelope away
Moffitt smiles after he recites the poem out loud; Rocky opens his one working eye and licks his hand. “There are about six more verses, but that’s how it started.” Currently, Moffitt is trying to get a children’s book published called “Parachute Kittens.”
Moffitt last worked at the Roswell Daily Record in 2005. He’s also served as a tape editor and camera person at KBIM-TV and taught broadcasting classes at Roswell High School. “We were still using dark rooms. When the students would see their picture come up for the first time, it was pretty exciting.”
Moffitt remembers his time at the Roswell Daily Record in snapshots. “They were the first newspaper to have computers.” He describes the big machines, which lacked memory, “so if you saw a flicker, your story was gone. You had to write 15 inches all over again.” Before computers, reporters wrote on typewriters. Deadline for articles was noon every day, and the paper went out at 5 p.m.
A local newspaper, Moffitt believes, is vital to any community. “I think it would be a big loss if we ever lost the newspaper.” Moffitt takes a breath. “We have our history in there. We have pictures of our sons and daughters.” A newspaper stores our community’s moments of peak action.
Moffitt had a younger work colleague who was sometimes overwhelmed with the sheer number of projects and deadlines. “He was always one step ahead in his mind. I said, ‘We’ll get there. But right now, we’re here.'"
Maybe our moment of peak action is every moment — and is right now. We’re here right now.