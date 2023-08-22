Memories in print, moments in photographs

Bill Moffitt, a former writer and photographer for the Roswell Daily Record, with dogs Rocky and Emmie.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Bill Moffitt, who began writing and taking photographs for the Roswell Daily Record in 1976, still has stories to tell. His dog Rocky, 17, snuggles next to him while Emmie, who is three, jumps on and off the couch with the energy of a mid-concert Taylor Swift.

“If you’re lucky, you can figure out the moment of peak action,” Moffitt describes, explaining his process for telling visual stories through photographs. The moment of peak action is the split second a basketball leaves an athlete’s fingers for the perfect three-point shot. The moment of peak action is the fraction of a second when a dolphin crests the water and then disappears.