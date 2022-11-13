Bond was set Monday for two men alleged to have shoplifted more than a $1,000 in items from a local store before leading police on a vehicle chase and then a foot pursuit.

Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J Fouratt set bond at $5,000 for Mikey Sing, 36, and $10,000 for Juan Montez, 27, both from Carlsbad, following a court appearance, electronic court records state.