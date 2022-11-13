Bond was set Monday for two men alleged to have shoplifted more than a $1,000 in items from a local store before leading police on a vehicle chase and then a foot pursuit.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J Fouratt set bond at $5,000 for Mikey Sing, 36, and $10,000 for Juan Montez, 27, both from Carlsbad, following a court appearance, electronic court records state.
Sing is charged with one count each of shoplifting, conspiracy to commit shoplifting and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer. Montez faces one count each of shoplifting over $1000, conspiracy to shoplift, tampering with evidence and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
A jail population summary report Thursday morning listed both Sing and Montez among the inmates still housed at the Chaves County Detention Center.
Per court records, on Nov. 5 surveillance video from the store allegedly saw both men take about $1,083 of tools and other items from the store's hardware section and stuff them into trash cans.
Montez then reportedly taped both cans shut before going to the self-checkout and scanning and paying for the receptacles, but not the items inside of them. He and Sing then allegedly attempted to leave the store with the two trash cans but were stopped by two employees, who then took back the items inside the cans.
Sing and Montez, court records state, then walked out of the store and into the parking lot.
When officers arrived at the store, they learned the two men allegedly had climbed into a red minivan. Officers then unsuccessfully tried to conduct a stop on the van, which court documents say Sing was driving.
The van, which records state was later found to be registered to Sing, exited the parking lot on the north side. Police followed as the van reportedly turned left onto Main Street, eventually taking the east-bound turn onto the Roswell Relief Route.
Police then ended their pursuit of the van. But a short time later police were alerted to a call received about a vehicle in a 1000 block North Washington Avenue alleyway.
Court records state the caller witnessed two men taking a license plate off the vehicle and removing several items from the vehicle before running away on foot.
Officers arrived and searched the area near the vehicle.
Sing was reportedly captured after a nearby property owner saw him hiding in an alleyway and asked Sing what he was doing.
“Mr. Sing replied he was hiding from police and asked him (the homeowner) if he could let him inside of the house,” court records state.
The property owner then quickly got the attention of officers and Sing was subsequently arrested.
Montez, court records indicate, was apprehended after he was seen by an officer walking on a sidewalk between two houses. The officers then tried to pursue Montez on foot, but he fled.
Court documents say Montez was later found hiding inside a work shed at a 900 block of North Lea Avenue address. Later it was discovered Montez was wanted on an active warrant in Eddy County on an charge of resisting, obstructing or evading an officer.
