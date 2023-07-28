Mentorship leads to success at University High School

Debbie Luevano and Tim Fuller outside University High School on Thursday. They stand near a sculpture that shares the six pillars of character: respect, trustworthiness, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Debbie Luevano knows from firsthand experience how mentors and community support can make a lifelong difference in a student’s life.

“When I was in high school, I did all those things you’re not supposed to do," she says in a conversation on Thursday at University High School. "But I was blessed to have good mentors. I had a good counselor and caring teachers.”