Mentorship leads to success at University High School

Debbie Luevano knows from firsthand experience how mentors and community support can make a lifelong difference in a student’s life.
“When I was in high school, I did all those things you’re not supposed to do," she says in a conversation on Thursday at University High School. "But I was blessed to have good mentors. I had a good counselor and caring teachers.”
Luevano is almost five months into her role as community school coordinator at University High, newly designated as a community school. A community school is a federal and state-funded program that builds partnerships with community resources so students can thrive — connecting students and their families to medical and dental care, mental health and social support, after-school activities, parenting classes, internships and more.
Roswell Independent School District now has four community schools: University High, Mesa Middle School, Sierra Middle School and El Capitan Elementary.
“School is not just about homework,” Luevano says. “It’s about: ‘Are you OK physically? Do you need me to call a counselor? Are you hurt?’” A student might not know how to make a dental appointment, for example, or how to fill out paperwork for Medicaid.
A community school nurtures the whole person rather than focusing solely on academics. Part of the objective is to build cultural capital in students who may be unfamiliar with expected behaviors and norms in social and workplace settings.
“These kids are being thrown out into the world and don’t know how to navigate it,” says Luevano, who grew up in Roswell and has a degree in social work. She works to empower students so they can thrive in all environments, including school.
Luevano works to connect students and families to available resources in the community. “Debbie is the hands and feet to help us with our vision of creating more opportunities for students and their families,” says Tim Fuller, an advisor at University High. “She will meet parents and students at an office and walk them in and make introductions.”
One of Luevano’s goals is to bring more services and providers directly to the school to eliminate the problem of transportation. Some students need to go to work after the school day is finished and don't have time for medical appointments. “We can make connections and let providers know the kids really need a service and ask them to come to the school.”
Currently, one mental health provider comes to University High once a week; the school is looking for more partners and doctors to participate. “All of these things are going to take work and community partnerships.”
Kristen Salyards, RISD lead community school coordinator, believes creating these kinds of community partnerships is within reach. “People in our community want to pay it forward and spread kindness. So making those matches of needs with providers is the heart of the job. And there are so many giving people in our community.”
In addition to practical needs, it’s important to Luevano that University High students have the same opportunities for joy as students in more traditional schools. This past spring, she and other teachers took a busload of students to Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. “We spent the whole day there. We had pizza on the bus. And that’s another of the goals, to take more field trips.”
Luevano has the energy of someone who dreams big. “We have so many plans and goals and dreams." She imagines a laundry facility where students can wash and dry their clothes and a mental health room where students can take a break and relax.
Nurturing the whole person means thinking outside the box that education is only about going to school.
“There’s a story behind every student and it’s an important story that we can learn and grow from to improve our community,” says Jennifer Cole, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at RISD.
Like anything, our stories aren’t fixed. And as Luevano knows, a good mentor can change the outcome. So can a good school. “Being at University is my way of giving back. To be that caring person students come to.”
On Aug. 12, join University High School in celebrating its designation as a community school with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring free hot dogs and hamburgers, face painting, giveaways and tours of the school.
Perhaps you’ll find a mentor — or become one.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.