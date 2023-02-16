Members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) Board were informed Tuesday that Phase I of the Mesa Middle School construction project is nearly complete.
The district has described the project as “The New Mesa Middle School.” About half of the two-phase project is new and the other half is renovation.
There will be two days of remote learning before the start of spring break, March 16 and 17. Staff will be moving items from their old rooms to their new rooms during those two days.
Classes will relocate there immediately after the break, March 27. There will be a celebration to mark the occasion that morning, Principal Jamie Watson said on Wednesday.
Students will enter an 80,000-square-foot building with 28 new instruction rooms and a new gym. Along with the 24 new classrooms, the school will include state-of-the-art science labs, a family consumer science lab and a career technical education lab, with DEPCO career programming capability, Watson said.
Groundbreaking for the project was in October 2021.
Phase II is scheduled to be completed in December. This work will include renovations to the old gym as well at the campus located at 1601 East Bland St.
The cost for the entire project is $22 million. More than 70% of the project’s funding is from the New Mexico Public School Capital Outlay Council. The remainder, about $6 million, comes from the $14 million in general obligation funds approved by voters in 2019, according to previous reporting.
The original campus structures were built in the late 1950s and early 1960s. This campus now houses its operations in less than 70,000 square feet.
It’s the last RISD middle school to have only one gym. The second gym will provide enough bleachers to seat 600 people. There will also be new furniture throughout, Watson added.
New calculators donated
Board members accepted calculators from the area Gear UP program. The devices made by Texas Instruments are for classroom instruction.
A representative from the program, which is an acronym for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, explained that these TI-NSpire calculators are powerful classroom tools. For example, as students work in class on a complicated assignment, the teacher would be able to watch each student’s progress on a computer screen. Should a student’s work goes awry, the teacher can send a message to the struggling student using the navigational computer that the student needs to correct something so they can successfully complete the assignment.
Teachers will complete a two-day training session on how to use the calculator system. These tools will be put into 15 classrooms where ninth-graders are learning mathematics skills. There will be 30 calculators and one navigational computer in each classroom. The cost will be more than $7,000 per classroom for these systems. The idea is to eventually have these systems available to all RISD students in grades 9-12.
Other board business
• An academic calendar for the 2023-24 year was approved on the second reading: The major change from the earlier draft was to switch the dates for high school graduations in 2024. Goddard High’s ceremony would be on May 24; Roswell High’s would be on May 25.
• Two RISD teachers were recognized: Lena Brigman of Sunset Elementary School for her work with students to find out what they would have wanted to ask Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., if they had the ability to speak with the late civil rights activist. And Sharree White earned status as a National Board Certified Teacher. She teaches AP biology at Goddard High School.
• Two policy-related items on the agenda were postponed for additional review: One is related to eligibility for extracurricular activities and the other pertains to student attendance for remote learning. Both should be on the board’s March agenda.
