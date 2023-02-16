Mesa Middle School set to move in to new building

Mountain Valley Middle School students are shown Tuesday during the Roswell Independent School District Board meeting acting out a scene from a play performed last month at the school titled "The Grunch: A New Children's Musical." 

 Terri Harber photo

Members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) Board were informed Tuesday that Phase I of the Mesa Middle School construction project is nearly complete.

The district has described the project as “The New Mesa Middle School.” About half of the two-phase project is new and the other half is renovation.