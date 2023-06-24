76 years after a UFO allegedly crashed north of Roswell, two new pieces of physical evidence could help solve the mystery of what exactly the object was.
Researchers Chuck Zukowski and Frank Kimbler have recovered new material from the debris field of the Corona crash site.
Zukowski explained in an interview with the Roswell Daily Record he was in Roswell on June 2 working on a YouTube documentary. “I went over to watch them interview Frank Kimbler at the UFO museum, and I was talking to Frank. I said, you know, I'm gonna go out to the debris site, the following day, June 3, because I want to shoot some drone footage. I want to shoot some pictures for the Roswell Incident, for my lecture, and I'm gonna go ahead and while I'm there I’m going to use my Geiger counter and look around.”
Zukowski explained he and Kimbler agreed they should go together with the film crew to the crash site. “I know this guy is really, really good when it comes to metal detectors. If we had two detectors out there, who knows? You know, we might find something. And that was the whole thing. I was daydreaming, we would find something, but I never expected we would.”
During the visit to the debris field, Zukowski said that the camera equipment they were filming with experienced strange issues. “I went back to the truck and grabbed my EMF meter, and he was scanning the local area with my EMF meter while I was putting my drone together. Frank started shouting that the meter spiked over by this general area. It's almost as if, you know, as he's walking, he's getting some spikes.”
Kimbler, an Associate Professor of Earth Science at the New Mexico Military Institute and a professional geologist, brought out a metal detector and scanned the area. “We dug down about six to eight inches into the ground and we found a little tiny piece of metal,” Zukowski said. “A couple of minutes later he picked another hit on the metal detector. I was taking pictures of him digging this out of the ground and sure enough, he found another piece and he gave it to me.”
Zukowski took the fragment of metal for analysis at Colorado Metallurgical Services in Aurora, Colorado. General Manager Jason Schmidt examined the debris with an X-ray Spectrometer (XRS). Its primary function lies in determining the precise composition of various substances, while also offering the capability to identify the exact percentages of chemical elements present within the material.
What sets the XRS apart is its nondestructive nature, making it the preferred choice for analyzing crucial specimens of immense significance. The metal was classified as an aluminum alloy that had suffered extreme damage, extreme trauma and explosive ripping on all edges.
According to the test results, aluminum emerges as the predominant element, however, an intriguing blend of additional elements including silicon, magnesium, manganese, iron, copper, zinc, chromium, nickel and cobalt have also been detected. All sides of the debris exhibit jagged and torn edges, a highly uncommon characteristic for an object of its size, measuring a mere quarter of an inch. The damage leads experts to surmise that the origin of this peculiar debris can be attributed to a forceful and high-energy explosive event.
Kimbler told the Roswell Daily Record, “I had the metal work done at Theta Plate up in Albuquerque. They have an XRF (X-ray Fluorescence) machine. We ended up with essentially the same stuff that Chuck got, as well. It's an aluminum alloy. It's like 96% aluminum, and it's got some manganese in it. And it has a little bit of iron. It's got some weird elements. It's got some magnesium in it, quite a bit, about 3% or so. And of course, there's silicone in there too. It's like one and a half percent.”
Kimbler said of Zukowski’s piece when tested, “That machine said it was very, very similar to what's called 6000 series aluminum alloy. That doesn't mean that is what it is, it’s just its best guess as to what the machine thinks it is. Now the interesting thing about that is that these 6070 and 6080 alloys, it's not normal for people to make them in thin sheets, authentic sheets like stuff that's like paper thin. It's used for construction work. It's used for building bridges and making large construction so it's made for making one giant I-beams and stuff like that.”
Kimbler and Zukowski said the results are intriguing, but additional testing is needed to further investigate where the metal came from. “Are Frank and I stating that our pieces of metal are from an extraterrestrial craft? No, we can’t determine that, but this is just the beginning of testing, and it’s off to a great start,” Zukowski said.
