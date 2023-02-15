Mid-year budget review indicates need to look at spending

Roswell's Finance Director Janie Davies, center, talks about the contents of a mid-year review of the budget for the current year, fiscal year 2023. The end of the second quarter was Dec. 31, 2022.

 Terri Harber photo

Belt-tightening measures are expected after a midyear report about Roswell city government’s financial picture for the first half of the current fiscal year showed a net loss of more than $1 million total among an array of general fund departments, members of the Finance Committee learned Monday during a special meeting.

“We’re not limiting any services, but we’re going to have to figure out how to build a better mousetrap,” Committee Chairman Robert Corn said Tuesday. “We need to be better, more efficient.”