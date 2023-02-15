Mid-year budget review indicates need to look at spending

Belt-tightening measures are expected after a midyear report about Roswell city government’s financial picture for the first half of the current fiscal year showed a net loss of more than $1 million total among an array of general fund departments, members of the Finance Committee learned Monday during a special meeting.
“We’re not limiting any services, but we’re going to have to figure out how to build a better mousetrap,” Committee Chairman Robert Corn said Tuesday. “We need to be better, more efficient.”
While the Gross Receipts Tax is at more than $2.9 million, general fund budgeted expenditures exceeded budgeted revenue by more than $6.6 million. General fund departments include a variety of the city’s operations and services, such as Police, Administration, Animal Services and Emergency Management. And while there has been progress in processing purchase orders, further efforts to catch up are needed, Corn said.
The staff report said there are about $18.5 million in open purchase orders. That amount was a reduction from the original $22.5 million open orders opened earlier in the budget cycle. Some of these outstanding orders go back three years but some can be for multiyear projects such as roads.
There were some council-approved transfers from the American Rescue Plan Act fund, which was at $7.1 million. Transfers from the general fund were used in some cases to bring a department’s cash balance to zero, such as for the Roswell Museum and Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River, as well as between Solid Waste Department and Landfill Services, for account reporting. Debt service was paid from the general fund, which had more than $9.3 million in cash.
There have been no transfers for such expenses as the Ascent Project or from the Water Fund for water rights to Roswell Air Center, to any department showing a deficit, from capital improvement to roads or for 70-30 operations, such as Spring River Zoo, and for cost recovery except when funds needed so some operations wouldn’t be running in deficit, the report also stated.
But ways to economize still need to be determined. Corn, Mayor Timothy Jennings and Councilor Edward Heldenbrand suggested that department heads start looking at planned purchases and whether the use of overtime is truly necessary. Included with this report was a roundup of employee overtime pay that totaled more than $1.75 million for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022.
The Lodger’s Tax Fund pays for police and fire department overtime, a 40% portion of overtime hours for Visitors Center employees and some workers in Public Affairs.
The middle of the current fiscal year was Dec. 31 and the end will be June 30.
Among other suggestions was for upper management to meet with department heads who handle grants so it could be better determined what money is coming in — and when. Interim City Manager Mike Mathews is expected to meet with these employees sometime this week.
In other business, the committee members heard about the city’s financial audit for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022. It was conducted by Pattillo, Brown and Hill, L.L.P., of Albuquerque. The audit determined that the city presented its financial statements fairly in all material respects.
Among the suggestions made by the auditing firm: Unique keys for individual employees to cash drawers so only one person has access; better ensure the city’s payments to the New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority with a monthly review to avoid another late fee; and review personnel files to verify whether these folders contain all necessary documentation.
This audit recommended that cash deposits of public money be done within 24 hours (unless the bank is closed when such money is received). This procedure is in the state code. About 10 payments to various city departments were done later for amounts ranging from $31 to more than $28,000.
The city also needs to follow state statutes pertaining to filing tax returns and employee benefits. The city had been underpaying payroll taxes and payroll benefits to the federal government, which resulted in nearly $49,000 in late fees and another $17,000 in late fees to an administrative company that handles health care matters for the city, ERISA.
And, the committee recommended council approval of budget adjustments for the current fiscal year which includes 4.8 million in revenue, $6 million in expenses and transfers.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
