Middle school students pave the way for upcoming election season

Last Friday, Intermediate Preparatory Academy students faced a big responsibility.
The sixth-grade students were voting on their new school mascot, “which will affect us and the next generation,” explained Luke, a student wearing a red uniform polo.
The stakes were high. The sixth-grade class was selecting the mascot that would represent the middle school for the foreseeable future.
Students were casting their vote for one of four choices: cavalry, chargers, ponies or stallions — a horsemanship theme to keep in line with the New Mexico Military Institute, whose high school is represented by colts and junior college by broncos.
There’s a moment in every election season where a person wants to skip over the bickering and uncomfortable holiday dinners and partisan yard signs and simply vote. A civil election process can sometimes feel out of reach — and democracy under threat of collapse.
Fortunately, this season we have Intermediate Preparatory Academy students to demonstrate the voting process.
“How are we going to do this activity?” asks D’Anna O’Mera, head of the school. The students are seated at long tables, where moments before they were quietly reading books before the school day officially started.
“We’re going to use our own minds and nobody else’s,” Logan answers. “We’re going to be serious about it,” another voice says.
The kids agree they have a big responsibility. A mascot represents the students of the school and the community’s best qualities.
“I heard someone use the word ‘fierceness,’” O’Mera says. “Why?”
“Powerful,” someone says. “And do you want your school to have a powerful or fierce image?” O’Mera asks. “Yes,” several students reply in unison. The excitement has gone up. Feet fidget beneath the table.
Students receive four slips of paper, each identifying one of their four options: cavalry, chargers, ponies or stallions.
O’Mera asks them to first do self-reflective writing, then they’ll mingle and talk out their ideas. Like all responsible voters, they are thinking through their options and the consequences of their selection.
“By the end, you’re going to have a pretty good understanding of the four different choices so you can make an informed decision in your vote.”
Two students are absent. Those students will vote remotely. “We want everybody to participate. We’re not leaving anyone out.”
Students whisper to one another in between bursts of writing. They seem to have a strong preference going in. Still, they are open to listening to alternative points of view.
“I don’t really like ‘pony’ because it’s not serious,” whispers a boy. “I like ‘cavalry.’ It represents the old U.S.”
“Ponies, really?” his friend whispers back in an exasperated tone.
After writing, students begin their open dialogue. “Your job is to discuss. Hear from both sides,” O’Mera instructs. “Share ideas.”
“I like ‘chargers,’” says a boy, throwing up a fist.
“They should have put ‘mustang’ instead of ‘pony,’” another student theorizes.
“I’m going to be on the football team next year,” a boy announces. “I want to be a charger.” The boy chews thoughtfully on his pencil, perhaps imagining himself on the football field wearing a jersey adorned with a pony sporting a brushed, blond mane. “It better not be ponies,” the boy sighs.
At another group, discussion centers around cavalry versus ponies. “Let me tell you something,” says a girl. “Cavalry is for boys and ponies is for girls. Charger is right in the middle.”
The other students consider. Compromise might be one way of handling the vote.
The conversation continues for a few more minutes, just long enough to exchange ideas without becoming repetitive or rigid. The kids listen to each other respectfully. No one yells or raises their voice, though they clearly have preferences and a lot at stake.
In the mascot horse race, they are beginning to choose their favorite as the finish line nears.
O’Mera asks if the students know enough about each potential mascot to make an informed choice. They do.
“When I go vote,” O’Mera says. “It’s mine. It’s personal.” She encourages them to listen to others but to trust their own thought process. “This is your chance to use your own voice.”
Later, at the end of the day, students learn their new mascot — Cavalry. (Ponies received less than 10% of the vote.) They cheer and celebrate their new collective identity.
Everyone trusted the respectful exchange of ideas and the system for recording their preference. The students accepted the results. A few students put their arms around each other, making a human chain.
