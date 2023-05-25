Grass fire contained

A grass fire south of Roswell was contained after two hours.

 Midway Fire and EMS Photo

Local and federal fire crews spent most of Tuesday afternoon battling a grass fire south of Roswell.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged in the blaze that consumed about four acres of private land on Lincoln Road about a mile north of Darby Road, Tim Fuller, chief of Midway Fire and EMS, said Wednesday.

