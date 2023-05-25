Local and federal fire crews spent most of Tuesday afternoon battling a grass fire south of Roswell.
No one was injured and no structures were damaged in the blaze that consumed about four acres of private land on Lincoln Road about a mile north of Darby Road, Tim Fuller, chief of Midway Fire and EMS, said Wednesday.
Midway Fire and EMS, along with Dexter Fire & Rescue and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, responded to the fire at 11:54 a.m. Fuller added the abundance of cedar salt trees and grasses fueled the fire.
The blaze was contained after two hours, while personnel spent another three hours on scene conducting mop up operations. Fuller added the cause is under investigation, but it is believed the fire was accidentally started by a work crew who were not there when fire personnel arrived.
“I think it was just an accident, like somehow when they were working they just probably had some sparks come off,” Fuller said.
The fire came despite recent rainfall. Fuller explained that due to persistent drought conditions in the area, rainfall does not necessarily prevent brush fires from starting.
“So, I am not going to say that we are going to get more of them, but people really need to be careful, because just because it rains and is wet, doesn't mean these fires can't get going,” Fuller said.