The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum opened downtown a little more than four years ago with a modest goal: to preserve the miniatures made by the Los Pocos Locos group. Since then, its collections have grown in number and diversity and has earned the attention of tourists and local visitors for its “cute and funky” items, as one reviewer described them.
“I don't even know if we even thought about how successful we were going to be,” said Elaine Howe, a co-founder and retired Roswell arts educator. “We were just excited about what we were doing.”
Now Howe, her partner, Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art Director Nancy Fleming, and their handful of volunteers are setting their sites on almost doubling their display and workshop space. They've already renovated and repaired the roof of their current building at 320 N. Richardson Ave., a 9,500-square-foot structure that locals will remember as the Cobean's stationery and office supply store. Then on Valentine's Day, they closed on the purchase of an adjacent 7,000-square-foot building directly to the south.
The building had been occupied by Business Notions, which has moved to a store on N. Main St. It was donated to the Roswell Public Library, but because the library didn't have a need for it, the city of Roswell put it out for bid. A donor that Howe chooses not to name donated the $30,000 to buy the building, and the proceeds will go to the library. The Roswell City Council unanimously approved the sale on Jan. 12.
“The museum is really garnishing wonderful tourism ratings,” Fleming said during the city council meeting, “but we would love to expand to do more workshops, have some places where people can work on miniatures, more exhibit space and just more fun.”
Museum leadership and volunteers are looking at many years of work to fulfill their plans for a building that has been gutted. They will need to repair the roof, install electrical and plumbing, put in a kitchenette and utility sink area, and finish the interior.
Within a year, Howe said, they hope to have a portion of the building open to the public to serve as a community workshop area for arts and crafts classes of all sorts. By the end of five years, they plan to have a new gallery and a prep room where people can work on their kits or other miniatures projects. The building also offers additional storage, of course.
“We just keep growing,” Howe said. “Our concentration was on Los Pocos Locos, but early on we just kept getting more donations.”
Over the years, they've received pieces from people's collections, as well as entire collections. Donations have come from people in New Mexico as well as collectors from other states. Last fall, they were gifted more than 100 miniatures and room boxes from a woman in Texas, giving them another reason to expand.
“I think the donors who are still living, they want to see their treasures that have been important to them their whole lives valued and appreciated by the public, by someone else,” said Howe.
The miniatures exhibits on the south side of the building includes houses built from 1903 to 2017. They depict everyday lives of ordinary people, to the opulence of the aristocracy and royalty. There are imaginary Western towns, realistic adobe villages, fanciful Harry Potter and Hobbit settings, and Christmas-themed homes shown year-round.
The “curious collections” section rotating on the north side of the building has many odd curios and rotates displays depending on the time of the year, what is happening in the community or what donations have been received. There have been “retrobots,” vintage kitchen washboards, metal transport vehicles, rockets and, at the current time, hundreds of “small scale” structures from replicas of lighthouses, the Empire State building and different cityscapes in the United States and foreign lands.
The museum also has a children's play area, a small workshop area, a gift shop and a second-hand shop called the Buy-Zaar. The museum also likes to participate in community events when possible, putting up displays during the Eastern New Mexico State Fair, for example.
Howe estimates that 20 to 30 visitors stop by most weeks, with the museum open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. When special events occur or on spring break, the count can go up to 60 or 70 a day, and the museum often extends its hours and days to accommodate larger crowds.
As a free museum, the group relies on donations made by visitors at the store, large contributions made throughout the year, gift shop and Buy-Zaar sales, and sales of some items on online merchant sites. They also have obtained a few grants and are part of the Roswell Interarts Organization (RIO).
Reviews posted online are generally positive, giving thumbs up for the friendly atmosphere and eclectic displays. Howe acknowledges that she and Fleming have done a lot since they first started just storing miniatures five years ago, but she also described an organization, like the harlequin on their sign outside the museum, that has more than just a smidgen of the quirky and unexpected.
“It wasn't like a vision, a long-term vision, that we made happen. It was just an organic evolution of some really cool things that came our way,” Howe said. “And we just both were in a mindset to make it happen."
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.