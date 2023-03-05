Elaine Howe

Elaine Howe, a co-founder of the downtown Miniatures and Curious Collection Museum, stands with some of the newest items donated to the local venue. The museum is planning its expansion after purchasing a new building.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum opened downtown a little more than four years ago with a modest goal: to preserve the miniatures made by the Los Pocos Locos group. Since then, its collections have grown in number and diversity and has earned the attention of tourists and local visitors for its “cute and funky” items, as one reviewer described them.

“I don't even know if we even thought about how successful we were going to be,” said Elaine Howe, a co-founder and retired Roswell arts educator. “We were just excited about what we were doing.”