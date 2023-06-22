Four children reported missing two weeks ago were found safe inside a Roswell hotel room Monday and their parents were arrested.
The children, ranging in age from 3 months to 8 years of age, were found by police in room 229 at the Quality Inn and Suites at 3595 North Main Street, per court documents filed Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
The parents of the children, 32-year-old Matthew Serna, who was wanted on nine outstanding warrants, and Kandice Holloway, also 32, were arrested. They have each been charged with custodial interference.
Bond was set for Serna and Holloway at $25,000 cash or surety during a Tuesday court appearance. A jail population summary report from the Chaves County Detention Center indicates that as of Wednesday morning, the two were still being housed at the facility.
All four children were the subject of an endangered juvenile advisory issued on June 6. The advisory at the time said the children were believed to be with Serna and Holloway and described locating the children as a matter of “urgent concern.”
Before they went missing, a court had ordered the children be placed in the custody of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth and Families, because it was believed they had been abused and neglected.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said authorities located the children after a deputy conducted a 7 p.m. traffic stop on a vehicle containing Serna and Holloway in the 100 block of West Tilden Street. The children were not with them at the time.
Serna, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested on the outstanding warrants against him. He was taken to the sheriff's office where he refused to answer questions before being taken to the Chaves County Detention Center.
Holloway was questioned by the Roswell Police. When asked where the children were, court records state that Holloway said they were in El Paso with her mother. She explained that she and Serna came back to town briefly to grab some of their belongings.
Per court records, Holloway also initially denied receiving paperwork stating that her children were to be placed in the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Families.
Upon further questioning, Holloway admitted that she received the paperwork and that the children were at the hotel.
Holloway, per court records, explained that she and Serna “wanted to leave and start somewhere new where no one knew them.” She conceded that she initially told officers the children were in El Paso with her mother because she knew that she was going to have to give up her children to the state.
