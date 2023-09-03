Mission-driven couple focus their energies on strengthening Roswell’s families

Jerry Acosta, Missions Pastor at Grace Community Church, and his wife Keila Acosta have a story of resilience. “I was almost close to heaven,” Jerry says, who in early 2021 became life-threateningly sick with COVID-19. The experience of the pandemic reinforced for him the power of family.
When Jerry became sick, he and Keila were living in Panama, serving as nondenominational missionaries. Jerry spent two weeks in the hospital on a ventilator. “Fever was burning my body,” he says. He lost between 40 and 50 pounds.
The couple has two sons and roots in Panama and Venezuela. They have served as missionaries in both the United States and Latin America for many years.
On his third day in the hospital, “I was really, really bad,” Jerry reflects. While he had a cellphone, he was too weak to say much to Keila, who wasn’t allowed in the hospital. When they said goodbye, they didn’t know if they would see each other again. It was possible Jerry would die.
The few times Jerry had a video call with his sons, he put on a brave face, but fever was weakening his body. The pain was unlike anything he’d felt before. The two young boys tried not to worry. “They have a good attitude,” Keila says of her sons. “They have a lot of resilience,” says their father. The family is committed to enduring.
Jerry’s pain was worse at night. “One night, I woke up, and I didn’t know who I was,” he says, describing his confusion. “I didn’t remember my name. The only thing I remember was the window. It was dark outside.” He thought about making a video to say goodbye.
“My mind was lost, and finally I fell asleep.” Jerry remembers that when he woke up, the pain was even more intense. He tried to pull out the medical tubes going into his arm, but he was too weak.
“I stayed there for a while and tried to think of my name. I was trying to remember my name.”
The infection grew. At his lowest point, Jerry remembers having an out-of-body experience where he saw his own body lying in the hospital bed. “I don’t know if I died that night. But I recognized my body in the bed.
“Those were the worst five days of my life.” Thankfully, he recovered. Slowly, he became stronger, though on walks he would sometimes need to stop and rest. Doctors told him not to stress his lungs.
Jerry’s time in the hospital crystallized for him the importance of family. If we are lucky, our families are the constant in what can sometimes seem a chaotic world. Though Jerry was alone in his hospital room, he wasn’t truly alone. He had his family and his faith to rely on.
Now serving in Roswell, Jerry’s office wall is painted a rich burgundy with a painting that reads: “Love always wins.” The couple hopes to spread their mission of deepening connection specifically to families.
“When we are together, that’s the most important thing,” Keila explains. “If we are together, everything is going to be OK.” Their solid family means they can face any challenge. They don’t live in fear because they have each other.
Jerry and Keila want to share what they learned to build better families in Roswell. “There is a very deep need here,” Jerry says. “At this moment in history, parenting is a very deep need.” A healthy family makes us more prepared for the next challenge.
On Oct. 28 and 29, the church will host a free family festival open to the community focused on mental health, sports, fun and recreation. Jerry and Keila are also working to create ongoing, small group ‘parenting hubs’ where parents can meet in a confidential environment to discuss family struggles. Parents will be invited to share relevant concerns freely and without judgment.
“Transformation happens in small groups,” Jerry says. The church also wants to sponsor periodic parenting conferences with special speakers open to the community at large.
“Everything we experienced in Panama and during the pandemic gave us the tools to develop the ministry here in Roswell,” Jerry says. “Everything we are creating here is connected with our background in Latin America.”
While in Panama, Jerry worked as director of the Evangelical Alliance where he developed a ministry for children ages 4-14. “That’s the critical age for children because they are creating foundations for their lives,” Jerry says. “Children are suffering. It’s painful. Nobody is listening to their voices.” Children's emotional health will be another focus for the couple’s ministry in Roswell.
While they were in Panama and during the pandemic, they witnessed divorce rates going up. They observed rates of loneliness and anxiety increase. “Everything just exploded,” Keila says. The government in Panama held lockdowns for a much longer time than in America. People’s emotional well-being suffered.
“Our kids lived for almost a year in our apartment,” Jerry says. The government wouldn’t let children outside. Adults were permitted small pockets of time to get groceries and other necessities.
“They were like little birds in there,” Keila says of her sons, trapped inside. Because they lived in an apartment, they didn’t have access to a backyard. Her children played board games and drew pictures. “It wasn’t easy for anyone.”
But they had each other and a will to persevere. “They are very adaptable,” says Keila. “You don’t hear them complaining.” The family’s experiences have taught them that being together is the only gift that matters.
Keila, among other responsibilities, also teaches bilingual education at the church on Wednesday and Sunday evenings. The group immersion program is intended to be more dynamic than learning online or own your own.
Some lessons come at a higher price, and the pandemic exacted a toll on the Acostas — especially Jerry — but the wisdom they earned is worth sharing, and their goal now is to enrich Roswell with renewed focus on the blessings of family.
For more information about Grace Community Church, the family festival, small group workshops and bilingual education, see roswellgrace.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.