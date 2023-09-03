Mission-driven couple focus their energies on strengthening Roswell’s families

Missions Pastor Jerry Acosta and wife Keila Acosta are working to make Roswell's families more resilient. They both serve at Grace Community Church.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Jerry Acosta, Missions Pastor at Grace Community Church, and his wife Keila Acosta have a story of resilience. “I was almost close to heaven,” Jerry says, who in early 2021 became life-threateningly sick with COVID-19. The experience of the pandemic reinforced for him the power of family.

When Jerry became sick, he and Keila were living in Panama, serving as nondenominational missionaries. Jerry spent two weeks in the hospital on a ventilator. “Fever was burning my body,” he says. He lost between 40 and 50 pounds.