Mobile resources connect those in need with new beginnings

Early in 2020, Erica Robey and her four children moved to Roswell from Washington state — a road trip to what they believed was a new beginning. Robey was enrolled at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, where she was continuing her studies in the medical field, transitioning from certified medical assistant to nurse.
COVID-19 lockdowns began less than a week after she arrived. “Of course, school was out of the question. Even housing was out of the question because everything was closed.” Landlords weren’t showing rental units. “So I was homeless.”
Robey was part of a grant meeting on Thursday for Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME), a collaborative project with Alianza of New Mexico, Roswell Disaster Relief Services, Pecos Valley Services, Chaves County Health Council and AlphaMed.
Dan Jennings, County Connector with 100% Chaves County, says HOME is a grant project that “makes mobile outreach the key so people don’t have to come to a place to get help.” Instead, mobile units will travel to places in the community to serve unhoused people and those in need directly. The initiative provides basic services like food, first aid, wound care and tests for sexually transmitted infections.
“The goal is to form relationships,” Jennings said. “Individuals will in come for services and we can form connections.” Those relationships will be a beginning point for deeper conversations and assistance around issues like behavioral health, substance abuse and housing.
Robey confirms that going directly to people in need will go a long way toward helping them. She knows from personal experience. “A lot of people can’t get to services. This place is rich in resources, but they can’t get to them because they have roadblocks like transportation." The grant project “lets them know the resources available and gets them in their hands.”
Homelessness is more painful than simply not having a place to live. “It was very scary. I was fearful, very unsure and very stressed out.” Robey noticed her children beginning to retreat and go inward. They stayed at a hotel until she reached out to the Roswell Homeless Coalition, where only one family room was available.
“I was apprehensive about moving into a shelter, but when I got there, it didn’t have a ‘shelter’ feel.” Robey thought about driving back to Washington, but she told herself being at the shelter was temporary. Lockdown wouldn’t last more than a few weeks, she thought. Of course, the lockdowns continued for much longer.
After living at the Roswell Homeless Coalition for a month and a half, circumstances started to move in a more positive direction. The director of the shelter approached her and asked if she wanted a job. “I was hired as staff, and a month later, I moved up to manager.” Robey’s relationship with her children was also improving. “They were getting back to themselves. I was getting back to myself. We rebuilt our family dynamic and relationship.”
Robey lived at the Roswell Homeless Coalition until October 2020 when rentals slowly began to open again, “enough that I could transition out and get into my own place.” Robey, inspired by those at the shelter who helped her, continued working with the coalition even after she moved. “Having that experience completely changed my trajectory and my life plan. It was a humbling experience, and I could better understand what others who are homeless are going through.” Her children also learned life skills they can use for life. “My kids have become very resilient themselves.”
In January 2022, Robey stepped into the director position at the shelter. “I went from client to director in just a couple of years.” Now, Robey is head of the housing sector for 100% Chaves County. “We have funds to help house people,” she reports, “but we don’t have the units to put them in. There aren’t enough units available or landlords who want to rent.”
One initiative the grant is working on is partnering rental assistance and available housing. Unhoused people under case management can receive up to 24 months of rental assistance. “The program will give people a two-year runway to get stable,” Jennings says.
Robey uses her story to illustrate that being unhoused can happen unexpectedly and to anyone. “What 100% Chaves County is trying to do is get the resources to the people who need them.” Our community has people who want to help and resources of support — now we need to get those resources into people's hands.
To learn more about HOME and other resources in the community, see 100percentchavescounty.com.
