Mobile resources connect those in need with new beginnings

Erica Robey stands outside the Alianza offices on Thursday afternoon after a Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) grant partner meeting. Robey and her children experienced homelessness and know from personal experience how connections can help people get back on their feet. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Early in 2020, Erica Robey and her four children moved to Roswell from Washington state — a road trip to what they believed was a new beginning. Robey was enrolled at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, where she was continuing her studies in the medical field, transitioning from certified medical assistant to nurse.

COVID-19 lockdowns began less than a week after she arrived. “Of course, school was out of the question. Even housing was out of the question because everything was closed.” Landlords weren’t showing rental units. “So I was homeless.”