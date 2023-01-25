Snow on the courthouse lawn

A coating of snow covers the lawn outside the Chaves County Courthouse along North Main Street in downtown Roswell Tuesday morning. 

 Alex Ross Photo

The first snowfall of 2023 resulted in no damage, but a few delays Tuesday morning in and around Roswell.

Annette Morky, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said between Monday evening and Tuesday at noon parts of Chaves County saw between two and five inches of snow.