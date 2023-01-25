The first snowfall of 2023 resulted in no damage, but a few delays Tuesday morning in and around Roswell.
Annette Morky, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said between Monday evening and Tuesday at noon parts of Chaves County saw between two and five inches of snow.
Specifically, areas north of Roswell within the county received two and a half inches; Lake Arthur, two inches; and five inches in locations about six miles northwest of Dunken.
The weather did not lead to the closure of any roads within the city, though Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell, said street crews were out Monday salting some roads as a precautionary measure.
He added that since the precipitation began, police reacted to only one accident within city limits. The single-vehicle accident happened at about 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Main Street when a man in a vehicle struck a light pole, which was not damaged.
“The driver said the weather conditions hindered his visibility. He was not injured,” Wildermuth explained.
As far as city facilities, a portion of the Roswell Municipal Landfill on 3600 West Brasher Road was closed all day Tuesday due to roads made muddy and difficult to travel by the rain and snow.
Wildermuth said the Landfill's convenience center, which handles small loads of trash that are dumped by hand remained open, but the part that accepts larger loads was closed.
According to its Facebook page, the Roswell Independent School District delayed the start of classes at its 21 schools by two hours due to the effects of the weather, while the campus of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell opened two hours later.
School districts in Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur began their classes at their regularly scheduled time, according to posts on their respective Facebook pages.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.