Food drive winners at Monterrey Elementary School

Staff and students pose with a class of fourth-grade students at Monterrey Elementary School who collected the most food and hygiene items for students in need at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

 Terri Harber photo

Students at Monterrey Elementary School just finished a food drive to help students at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. The students in grades K-5 there collected significantly more food and hygiene products than anticipated, according to school staff.

One of the foldable tables used to hold the school’s donation was so full that it was bucking under the weight of an abundance of canned foods — fruit, vegetables and a variety of other foods. Multi-packs of packaged food had to be placed next to the tables on the floor.