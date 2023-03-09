Students at Monterrey Elementary School just finished a food drive to help students at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. The students in grades K-5 there collected significantly more food and hygiene products than anticipated, according to school staff.
One of the foldable tables used to hold the school’s donation was so full that it was bucking under the weight of an abundance of canned foods — fruit, vegetables and a variety of other foods. Multi-packs of packaged food had to be placed next to the tables on the floor.
Two boys who climbed under one of the tables were told by an adult to immediately come out from under it.
Together, the 400-plus Monterrey student body together collected 6,075 items during the two-week effort completed on March 3. Staff thought the total would only reach about 5,000 items.
However, the 18 students in instructor Letitia Benitez’s fourth-grade class collected the most: 929 food and hygiene items alone, Benitez said.
These fourth-graders were also the first class at Monterrey to collect 500 items, which allowed them the treat of snow cones, she said.
It required five vehicles to transport the donation from Monterrey to the university.
The items will be distributed through Cosmo’s Cupboard at EMNU-Roswell, which opened in October 2022.
James Woody, the coordinator of the food pantry on the Roswell university campus, said the need is likely to increase during the week-long spring break which begins March 18.
“I’m all about that this is for the kids,” he said.
Among those students who could end up not having enough food would be those remaining in the dorms during the break.
Fare provided through Cosmo’s especially helps during breaks because the campus cafeteria will only operate on limited hours, Woody noted.
Dorms have microwaves and small refrigerators. These college students can enjoy such foods as frozen pizzas, breakfast burritos along with bread, peanut butter and jelly for tasty sandwiches as well as fresh items.
“There are some students who live in the dorms year-round,” he explained.
There are also some students who live off-campus with children and are unable to obtain food from other sources.
This can be because they lack not only enough money for some items. They could also lack the time necessary to get to other local food banks when these locations are open. Or, they don’t have the transportation to get to those other locations and carry the food back home, Woody explained.
They might have stoves, ovens or hot plates — appliances not allowed in the dorms — so they can use such items as pasta and sauce to make spaghetti, he said.
Cosmo’s provided holiday boxes of food to ENMU-Roswell students to help students stay fed during the two-week winter break.
Money to pay for much of the food distributed at Cosmo’s has been provided by two grants totaling $70,000 from grant programs under the New Mexico Higher Education Department.
Additional funds for the food bank at the university have come from the ENMU-Roswell Foundation and Leprino Foods.
Woody emphasized that 39% of college students suffered from food insecurity within the past 30 days before the survey was conducted in 2020.
Fourteen ENMU-Roswell students so far this month have sought out food assistance during the first week of March. They received 400 pounds of food.
“It’s a lot worse than you think,” he added.
To donate, contact Woody at 575-624-7251 or email james.woody@enmu.edu.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
