ERHA sign at Roswell offices

The Eastern Regional Housing Authority Board of Directors is being asked to consider the idea of forming a nonprofit arm as a means to encourage more affordable housing projects in the eastern portion of the state.

 Daily Record File Photo

A regional housing authority intends to start a nonprofit unit to spur more affordable multifamily housing in eastern New Mexico.

The Eastern Regional Housing Authority (ERHA) would be the first in the state to take the action, according to Executive Director Chris Herbert.