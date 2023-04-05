A regional housing authority intends to start a nonprofit unit to spur more affordable multifamily housing in eastern New Mexico.
The Eastern Regional Housing Authority (ERHA) would be the first in the state to take the action, according to Executive Director Chris Herbert.
“We are trying to make sure that we have a strong development arm so that we can access all the possible funds that are available to us as we try to move forward with some of the projects,” Herbert said.
He said that the ERHA board is expected to consider the draft articles of incorporation and bylaws at its April 15 meeting. A nonprofit is authorized by state law as an “instrumentality.” It would not be a separate functioning organization, but a mechanism to receive funding, including federal tax-credit funding. Individual legal entities would be created for each housing project launched.
If the board approves the concept and documents, Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) also would need to give approval. The nonprofit would then have to be registered with the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the New Mexico Secretary of State.
“We are hoping to work later this summer and fall on which projects we hope to move forward with,” Herbert said, explaining that the board will determine priorities about which communities in the 12 eastern counties serviced by the housing authority to target for projects.
“One of the things we always look at is need assessment,” he said, “and I would think that Roswell would show a large enough need. There have been successful tax credit projects in town, but I would hope that we can add to that. There's always a need for affordable housing.”
Spicewood Canyon Apartments, Wildewood Apartments, Wilshire Gardens, Mesa Verde Apartments, the Villas of Briar Ridge and Summit Apartments — as well as a couple of single-family homes — are local projects that are tax-credit affordable housing or began as such, according to Herbert and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development database.
The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit is administered by the Internal Revenue Service. Congress provides appropriations each year, with states given about $2.75 per resident, which means New Mexico receives about $5.8 million a year, according to the MFA website. The state then provides funding to housing authorities, with Herbert saying that applications are typically submitted in February and funding decisions are usually made by May. The housing authorities receiving funding would then work with developers and builders on the construction or rehabilitation projects of rental properties, exclusively or primarily for low-income residents.
Developers and builders receive tax credits for 10 years once the project is complete. Projects involving substantial construction or rehabilitation can receive about 9% tax credits of the qualified project value, while “non-competitive” projects funded through tax-exempt bonds receive about 4%. Due to the different nature of the projects, the 4% projects typically have 100 units or more, while the 9% projects are usually 60 to 80 units, Herbert said. An example on the MFA website indicates that a $1.1 million project could receive about $86,850 a year in tax credits over 10 years.
The ERHA has looked at the state's comprehensive housing plan and the studies done by communities in the region and will use those to help guide future decisions.
“Many of them show hundreds of households in need of affordable housing in each one of them,” Herbert said. “So the reality is that we could build a complex in each of our larger communities and not get close to touching what the needs assessment shows for those communities.”
A 2020 New Mexico Affordable Housing Needs Assessment report by the MFA indicated that “all counties in Southeast New Mexico have a deficit of rental apartments and can support new development.” It also estimated that Chaves County needed an additional 2,605 affordable rental units.
Herbert added that rural areas are often left out of low-income housing initiatives, which is another reason why ERHA is interested in doing what it can to encourage more projects in its area.
Paul Dahlgren, marketing and communications director for the MFA, could confirm that ERHA would be the first regional housing authority to establish the nonprofit arm, but also said that the state agency could not provide much additional information because regional housing authorities receive their operational budgets and oversight from the Housing and Urban Development Department.
“With that being said, MFA continues to support collaborative efforts to preserve and expand affordable housing opportunities throughout the state,” he said.
Sometimes referred to as the Region VI housing authority, the local entity was once one of seven state-authorized public housing entities. State law changes in 2008 and 2009 consolidated the state entities into three regional authorities: the Northern Region, the Western Region and the Eastern Region. The ERHA covers Otero, Lincoln, Chaves, Eddy, Lea, Roosevelt, De Baca, Guadalupe, Quay, Curry, Harding and Union counties.
