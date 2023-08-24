More pecan weevil workshops coming in September

New Mexico State University’s Chaves County Extension Office will offer additional workshops in September for residents to assist with keeping pecan weevils from making their way out of backyard trees and into the area’s large commercial pecan orchards.
The extension workshops teach people with one or more pecan trees in their yards to build traps that could be used to determine the presence of these insects, which damage pecans and could prove detrimental to New Mexico’s commercial crop of these popular nuts.
In New Mexico, pecan weevils are found in noncommercial settings, such as residents’ yards, and the goal is to keep them from having a significant presence around the state, said Drew Garnett, the agricultural agent for Chaves County.
Along with an arid climate where fungal and bacterial diseases have a hard time establishing themselves as well as a lack of native pests that could harm pecan trees — which aren’t a native crop — New Mexico has become one of the nation’s largest producers of pecans, Garnett said.
And Chaves County is one of the counties in the state where pecan-growing activity is plentiful.
It’s thought there were no pecan weevils in the state up until recently. A few years ago, someone brought a pecan tree into New Mexico from Texas containing some of these pests.
Adult pecan weevils live in soil for most of the year, but come up for food and to reproduce. They damage pecans by making holes in the shells before they harden. This allows the weevils to more easily gain access to the nutmeat.
Female pecan weevils also lay their eggs inside the shells, which ruins the contents within.
Garnett stressed that while the traps aren’t a primary form of pest control, these traps are an important tool that aids in protecting a vital segment of agriculture in the state. When one of these tree traps captures a pecan weevil, the knowledge of their existence in someone’s yard allows officials to create a plan to eradicate them from that site.
People unable to attend one of these workshops can also help with weevil monitoring by looking closely at the pecans coming from your trees during the late fall and early winter harvest.
“When inspecting your pecans look for that BB-sized hole in the shell and shuck of pecans,” Garnett said.
Also suggested by Garnett is for people to have the pecans they harvest (still inside their shells) be inspected by pecan buyers who are certified by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.
Freezing pecans for 14 days can kill any of the weevils still inside of the pecans, he added.
The quarantine meant to keep the weevils from arriving or departing remains in effect.
For information about upcoming pecan weevil workshops, call 575-622-3210 or email Garnett at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.