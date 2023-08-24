More pecan weevil workshops coming in September

Pecan weevils could significantly harm pecan crops in New Mexico without intervention. 

 Chaves County Extension Office Photo

New Mexico State University’s Chaves County Extension Office will offer additional workshops in September for residents to assist with keeping pecan weevils from making their way out of backyard trees and into the area’s large commercial pecan orchards.

The extension workshops teach people with one or more pecan trees in their yards to build traps that could be used to determine the presence of these insects, which damage pecans and could prove detrimental to New Mexico’s commercial crop of these popular nuts.