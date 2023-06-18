During a city council workshop Thursday, Roswell Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Fuller explained that there are a variety of ways the city and fire department could structure an in-house ambulance service.
“We have multiple (ambulance) systems to look at and learn from,” Fuller said. “All of which have given their word to help us build a strong system for our community.”
The service is estimated to make approximately 10,000 runs each year for 911 response calls and patient transfers both local and long-distance and to bring in revenue of about $4 million.
But no matter how the service is set up, Fuller described it as needing to be “strong” and providing “the best level of care.” And the ambulances have to be not only right for the response — with is why the city would probably have to purchase more than one type of vehicle — and be sturdy, as well as long-lasting. Fuller said they also have to be “nice.”
After contractors have been providing ambulance service to the area for decades, these are all among attributes that would likely help give residents “peace of mind” about the service being taken over by the city and its fire department, he said.
The cost to operate an ambulance service would also be about $4 million, perhaps closer to $4.3 million, a year. This would depend on the percentage of calls for which the cost of the ambulance response can be recovered. Three amounts are used in the fire department’s cost projections: 40%, 50% and 70%. Fuller said 50% is the most realistic collection rate of the three.
Contracting out billing responsibilities would be the best option for Roswell, he also said.
How that would work and what it would likely cost is still being worked out.
The fire department would have to add 30 more employees to provide a service comparable to what American Medical Response (AMR) has provided here. Specifically, this would require adding 12 paramedics, eight advanced emergency medical technicians (EMTs), seven basic EMTs and three paramedic supervisors. Roughly 95 people currently work for the fire department, according to information used to compose the 2023-24 fiscal year draft budget.
AMR has operated eight ambulances to respond to calls for service in Roswell and Chaves County and the city would like to continue doing the same.
Councilor Angela Moore asked if the department would be able to have 30 new employees. That’s unknown, though it’s not easy to find some employees at a time when “we have to hire more,” Fuller noted.
Moore followed up with this question: “Do you really believe the fire department can handle this?”
“Absolutely yes,” Fuller replied.
The biggest challenge will be funding, he then said.
Annual personnel cost would be about $2.79 million if these workers are going to be covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act, section 7(k) exemption, which provides public agency fire and law enforcement personnel partial overtime pay under certain conditions. That amount would also cover the cost of uniforms and physicals for these workers.
Another advantage is that fire department EMTs learn the same things that AMR’s EMTs do. Any staff coming from AMR might have to complete additional training that’s oriented toward other types of calls for service, Fuller said.
Councilor Barry Foster asked about whether making long-distance ambulance runs would help contain overall costs to provide the service.
After Foster mentioned that one medical transport service provides a physician, Foster and Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best wondered if this service could do the same for long ambulance trips in which a patient might require that type of care.
Fuller said it could be offered, if that’s a type of transport that might be used.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand said he thought some of the estimates might be “a little light.” He also pointed out that there would be insurance and potential litigation costs associated with providing an ambulance service.
Fuller stressed that the planning process is ongoing.
The quality of the ambulance service provided by AMR hasn’t been questioned. City officials continue to note that the difficulty for the city has been the increase in cost. The city of Roswell will pay about $1.35 million for the service during the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
AMR agreed to charge an annual fee of $165,000 for ambulance service for two years, starting in July 2021. That agreement will end on June 30.
It allowed for the potential renewal of the contract if both parties agreed. AMR didn’t want to continue with the current contract and initially asked for annual payments exceeding $2.6 million for the same service level.
Discussion between the city and AMR resulted in the lower amount, which would reduce AMR’s number of ambulances to seven and the city has to maintain an ambulance for use during times when demand surpasses capacity. AMR will also have some employees stationed in two of the department’s substations.
Being in control of this service would mean that Roswell could modify the service to best fulfill the needs of the community and would “no longer be at the mercy of a contractor,” Fuller said.
He also noted that the main disadvantage is that “a good service is expensive to fund.”
Councilor Jason Perry asked about Chaves County’s share of the cost. The city is responsible for the negotiation for the service, which is also going to be responding to calls in the county.
Councilor Robert Corn said the county’s share of the cost will be determined based on the population in the two locations, then a proportion created to determine financial responsibilities.
Perry then asked about costs associated with the addition of the 30 new employees, which he said would require more support staff along with human resources and payroll attention.
“I want to see a full picture,” Perry said.
Mayor Timothy Jennings said he wants to have “all of our bases covered” so the service can function adequately and be secure enough should an unforeseen, and potentially costly, problem arise.
“Finances are pretty tight,” Jennings stressed. “I don’t think we have places to go (in the budget) if we come up short.”
City officials are considering whether to create a Multiple Gross Receipts Tax to pay for establishing the service and ensuring that it has a healthy reserve fund. This 0.3125% tax would need to be approved by the end of August for the city to have the ambulance service possibly operating by the 2026 fiscal year.
Final plat for town houses
Before the workshop, councilors approved a final plat to subdivide a 3.5-acre site between the 800 and 1100 blocks of East County Club Road for the construction of 18 town houses. This development is referred to as Goddard Ridge Estates.
Jennings asked whether there would be some sort of area set aside for children to play or any type of “recreation for kids.”
Having a recreational amenity for children isn’t required for that type of project, but it would provide a type of dwelling that are in short supply in Roswell, said City Engineer Louis Najar.
