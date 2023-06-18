The Roswell City Council workshop

The Roswell City Council workshop on Thursday discussed ways the city fire department could structure an in-house ambulance service.

 Clarke Condé Photo

During a city council workshop Thursday, Roswell Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Fuller explained that there are a variety of ways the city and fire department could structure an in-house ambulance service.

“We have multiple (ambulance) systems to look at and learn from,” Fuller said. “All of which have given their word to help us build a strong system for our community.”