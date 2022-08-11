Neighborhoodwatchphoto 2

Roswell Police Sgt. Grace Fresquez and Jim Tucker, a Neighborhood Watch block captain, are shown Thursday, Aug. 4, at the police department. They spoke about how Neighborhood Watch functions.

 Terri Harber photo

Jim Tucker has been a Neighborhood Watch block captain for three years and a participant in his community group for five years.

“The big thing about Neighborhood Watch is that the residents have open communication,” Tucker explained. 