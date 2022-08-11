Jim Tucker has been a Neighborhood Watch block captain for three years and a participant in his community group for five years.
“The big thing about Neighborhood Watch is that the residents have open communication,” Tucker explained.
He keeps an eye on comings and goings in the neighborhood and asks that his neighbors try to do the same, then share that information.
Some of the people are more involved than others. And some of the information requires contacting authorities, police or emergency responders.
Tucker also puts together an email list to let his neighbors know what to watch for and makes note of other areas of concern.
Not all of the issues that arise are strictly crime-related. Safety concerns also come up. Many circumstances can be a combination of the two.
Traffic calming has been an issue in Tucker’s neighborhood. In the past, out-of-control vehicles have struck trees and even a residence there.
After watching the traffic, recording information and taking that information to city hall ultimately resulted in signage, barricades and other additions to the street to slow the movement of vehicles through the neighborhood, he said.
The recording of information, which can include visual and written details, should include specifics, such as places, times, dates, as well as a narrative explaining what occurred, Tucker said.
The Roswell Police Department doesn’t keep numerical track of how Neighborhood Watch is affecting crime rates.
Tucker and Roswell Police Sgt. Grace Fresquez, the department’s Neighborhood Watch and Community Outreach coordinator, provided numerous anecdotes about how the program has helped improve communication among neighbors and made their surroundings safer, however.
There are nearly 35 Neighborhood Watch groups in Roswell. The smallest areas represented consist only of a single block of dwellings and have just one member/block captain.
For example, there was an incident in one area where a group of young men were out in the neighborhood. Someone in the group yanked down a resident’s home security camera. All of the men fled.
The camera owner had a clip of the incident and distributed it. Turns out more than one person in the neighborhood was familiar with those responsible and the person who disabled the camera was identified.
One thing Tucker has learned from being involved in Neighborhood Watch, which he readily tells others, to secure their home: Don’t keep cars open and don’t keep firearms in them.
Fresquez’s leadership of the program involves being the police department’s liaison to the civilian volunteers. She also said open communication is important among neighbors to help deal with trouble that might arise in the area.
Police will sometimes share information with Neighborhood Watch groups and vice-versa. Knowing what’s happening in one’s neighborhood can help deter crime and aid police in crime solving, Fresquez said.
Crime goes up in summer because people want to go out and stay up late. And COVID resulted in more domestic disturbances, she said.
Both said camaraderie is important to keep community members involved. Meetings are potluck dinners and the individual watch areas are more like clubs than crime-fighting programs. Meetings are short and most often occur only once a month.
The latest crime statistics won’t be released until fall, according to the FBI. The 2020 statistics released late in 2021 indicate that someone in Roswell has a 1-in-125 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime and a 1-in-29 chance of being a victim of a property crime.
The United States Department of Justice COPS program features a report on its website that stresses the need for localized programming of activities. This would assist the numerous Neighborhood Watch programs in helping to deter types of crimes that occur in those communities.
The original report — “Does Neighborhood Watch reduce crime?” — was completed in 2008 and updated in 2013. It can be viewed at https://cops.usdoj.gov/RIC/Publications/cops-p145-pub.pdf.
To learn about Roswell’s Neighborhood Watch, and perhaps start a program, contact Fresquez at 575-624-6770, ext. 4162. New members and people interested in serving as block captains are welcome and needed.
And don’t forget to keep an eye on your neighbors to make sure they are doing OK, Fresquez and Tucker added.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
