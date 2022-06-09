The 2022 Primary Election that concluded Tuesday night had about a 26.7% turnout among eligible Chaves County voters, said Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller.
Fuller indicated that the county ended up with 27,091 voters registered with the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian parties by the end of voting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Of eligible voters, 7,232 participated in the elections. Most of the voting occurred on Tuesday, with 3,945 ballots submitted at the 12 voting sites in the county. Early voting from May 10 to June 4 brought in 2,985 voters, while 301 people turned in absentee ballots. One military ballot also was submitted.
An additional provisional ballot is not counted in the total and would have to be approved for inclusion by the local canvassing board, which is the Chaves County Board of Commissioners. That group is scheduled to consider the local results at a special meeting on Monday.
In New Mexico, only voters affiliated with one of three largest political parties can participate in primary voting. Statewide, 261,907 people voted, about 25.4% of eligible voters, according to the new Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
Fuller said she thinks that primary voting overall went well and that same-day registrations were “smoother than I expected.”
“Just on Election Day, we did 216 same-day registrations where people were either registering for the first time, updating an address or changing to a major party,” she said. “We didn't expect that many.”
According to the Secretary of State's Office, the highest voter turnout for the primary election was in Harding County, which has a small population. It had 56% of eligible voters participating. Twenty-one counties in New Mexico had higher turnout than Chaves County, while 12 had lower turnouts.
In 2018, the most recent Primary Election that involved a gubernatorial race, 27.9% of Chaves County voters and 27.6% of statewide voters participated.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.