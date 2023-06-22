Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes flourish in weedy areas with standing water like the section of Spring River at 9th and Kentucky Ave. in Roswell. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

Mosquitoes have been making strong efforts to make their presence known around the area — even though summer only became official on Wednesday.

The pesky bugs are out there. One Roswell resident said the mosquitoes will soon be numerous enough to cause many people to stay indoors instead of relaxing or recreating outside as sunset approaches. Monsoon season in New Mexico began June 15 and that moisture will further contribute to the amount of standing water that mosquitoes need to reproduce.