Mosquitoes have been making strong efforts to make their presence known around the area — even though summer only became official on Wednesday.
The pesky bugs are out there. One Roswell resident said the mosquitoes will soon be numerous enough to cause many people to stay indoors instead of relaxing or recreating outside as sunset approaches. Monsoon season in New Mexico began June 15 and that moisture will further contribute to the amount of standing water that mosquitoes need to reproduce.
Jim Manatt, a local licensed real estate agent, has lived near Spring River for years and during that time has become acutely aware of local mosquitoes’ behavior. He says from among other communities in southeast New Mexico, Roswell has a unique situation that makes these insects feel comfortable: stream beds with accumulations of standing water. One of these, the Spring River, runs through the city. Manatt lives near North Kentucky Avenue and West Eighth Street and he said in Spring River “you can see the standing water.”
Manatt also said that the county should expand abatement activities. Though he doesn’t blame the county for the inundation, he does stress that these insects pose a hazard to humans. Among the diseases they cause are West Nile virus, Zika virus and some forms of encephalitis.
“Everybody shares the problem,” he said.
Chaves County starts spraying for mosquitoes as early as March and, depending on conditions, could continue doing so until October or even into November, said Angelo Gurule, who oversees vector control for the county when he isn’t also working as its road technical supervisor.
“We look for areas holding still water,” Gurule explained.
Workers currently apply an insecticide named Zenivex (R). With repeated exposure, people can have skin irritation, mild eye irritation and could cause death if taken internally, according to the product’s safety data sheet.
It’s also toxic to bees when directly applied to them. However, mosquitoes prefer late and overnight activity, while bees are out and about starting just before sunrise and shortly after sunset.
Gurule explained that this fogger targets adult mosquitoes. Even without precipitation, the weather needs to be no warmer than 70 degrees and not windy — both conditions make the Zenivex ineffective.
To ensure the applications continue working, the type of insecticide used is switched up every two years, Gurule said.
The city of Roswell doesn’t spray for insects; it focuses on weed abatement. Both government entities don’t apply pesticides or herbicides on private land.
Drew Garnett of the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service emphasized that people can break the mosquitoes’ “circle of life” by not leaving standing water sitting around. This is the environment in which mosquitoes spend most of their lives.
Adult females look for a source of blood, which they need to consume so they can lay their eggs. Those resulting eggs hatch and become larvae that require bacteria and microbes found in the water. At the water’s surface, the larvae breathe and continue doing so once they reach the pupa phase. Female pupas go on to search for sources of blood while males feed on nectar and search for females, Garnett explained.
It doesn’t even require much water for these insects to reproduce. A plastic bottle cap filled with water can provide a suitable home for the developing mosquitoes, he said.
Along with cleaning out all sources of standing water every two-to-three days. Look for everything from pets’ water bowls to ponds to old tires. If you have a pond, adding gambusia fish help control conditions that the developing mosquitoes need to thrive.
Remove trash and control weeds as well.
Those who choose to use insecticide are advised to be diligent about following the product’s directions and not to rely on one product for very long.
Repellent, such as one with DEET, can also be helpful when you need to be outdoors.
While last year was dry from midwinter to mid-July, this year was moist early on. That was a good thing, even though 2023 will be an active year for mosquitoes.
