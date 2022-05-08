Chaves County voters will have few decisions to make for county-based races in the 2022 Primary Election due to both the number of uncontested races and the dominance of the Republican Party in the area, but some political party officers are saying that voters need to consider their statewide choices as the reason to participate.
In New Mexico, primaries are open to voters affiliated with the three largest political parties, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican. Early voting starts Tuesday and continues until June 4. Primary Election Day is June 7.
“This is a historic primary for us,” said Chris Luchini of Los Alamos, the state chair for the Libertarian Party. “We have the first contested primary election for state contests this year.”
That includes two Libertarians challenging each other in the gubernatorial race. Libertarians also are running unopposed to challenge other candidates in the general elections in November for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and state court of appeals judicial seats.
The chair of the Democratic Party of Chaves County said she thinks Democratic voters need to keep their eyes on statewide offices and the three U.S. House of Representatives seats that, due to redistricting, now affect Chaves County voters. She said that is especially true for District 1 and District 3, where larger numbers of county voters live. District 2 now involves some county voters in the boot-heel region of the county.
“We have state offices that they need to help get elected and then federal congressional district offices,” said Sarah McArthur, chair of the Democratic Party of Chaves County. “We need to get out the vote and always show up at the polls and make our voices heard.”
A representative with the Republican Party of Chaves County could not be reached by press time.
Local races mostly uncontested
At the county level, the only contested race for the primaries is for the Chaves County Magistrate Judge, Division 2, race. Two political newcomers are running for the seat after the incumbent, E.J. Fouratt, decided not to seek reelection. Both candidates are Republicans. They are Nicole Rogers, a city of Roswell Animal Services supervisor who previously worked as a probation officer and a Chaves County Detention Center lieutenant, and James Mason, a Chaves County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
Candidates in uncontested county races are all Republicans and include incumbents Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington; Chaves County Assessor Sandra Stewart; Probate Judge Clarke Coll; Chaves County Commissioner for District 1 Dara Dana and K.C. Rogers, Chaves County magistrate judge, Division 1.
The only candidate for the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, District 5 seat is Republican Michael Perry, a businessman, former state assistant land commissioner and New Mexico Game and Fish officer. He is running for the office to be vacated by Will Cavin in December, once he serves the maximum of eight consecutive years in the position.
The Republican candidates for uncontested state House of Representatives positions are incumbent Candy Spence Ezzell, District 58, and incumbent Greg Nibert, District 59.
District 54 incumbent and House Minority Leader James Townsend, a Republican from Artesia, is running unopposed in the primary but is expected to face Libertarian Keith Bryan Boone of Artesia, also running unopposed in the primary, in the general election in November. Boone is a former U.S. Army paratrooper who works in his family’s business.
District 66 has two new candidates because the incumbent, Phelps Anderson, no longer lives in the district due to redistricting. The candidates are Republican Jimmy Mason, an owner of Bennie’s Western Wear in Artesia, and Libertarian Andrew G. Kenney of Loco Hills, who works in ranching, farming and the oil and gas industry.
Some Chaves County voters also can vote for the unopposed District 64 candidate, Republican Andrea R. Reeb of Clovis, a retired state district court judge.
A New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court seat is also open, but it is for Division 1 in the Eddy County area. The candidates are Republican David E. Finger, a Lea County magistrate judge, and incumbent Eileen P. Riordan, a Democrat.
State races present many choices
Candidates from all three parties are participating in state races, often giving primary voters a choice. Positions on the ballot this year include the gubernatorial and lieutenant governor offices, with Democratic incumbents Michelle Lujan Grisham and Howie Morales. Five Republicans and two Libertarians also are primary candidates for governor, while one Libertarian and two Republicans are running for lieutenant governor.
All three U.S. House of Representatives districts have incumbents running unopposed in their primary races: Democrats Teresa Leger Fernandez for District 3 and Melanie Stansbury for District 1 and Republican Yvette Herrell for District 2. But District 1 also has two Republicans candidates, while District 2 has two Democratic candidates. District 3 has one Republican candidate.
Other statewide offices up for consideration include secretary of state, commissioner of public lands, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor and state judicial seats.
Luchini of the Libertarian Party of New Mexico said that his party has 13 candidates for various seats this year. It will be sending out mailings in coming weeks to reach voters.
McArthur said the county group is recruiting for local office candidates in the future and is emphasizing this year that significant federal issues are facing U.S. citizens and New Mexicans, including the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, which could affect not only abortion access but other issues.
“Given the circumstances around what has been happening at the Supreme Court, it is important now more than ever to be heard and have our voices heard,” she said. “We all just really need to pay attention to what is going on in our political lives.”
At a Friday and Saturday event in Roswell, one of her priorities was to show people which congressional district they now live in following state redistricting.
“They may be completely shocked that they are not in the same district anymore as Yvette Herrell,” she said. “They may not be aware of that when they get to the polls and see other people’s names on it.”
Following the Republican Party statewide convention in February, party chairman Steve Pearce released a statement saying that the party had “elected a top-flight group of candidates who are focused, diverse and who all adhere to conservative principles and values.”
The Secretary of State website, nmvote.org, provides primary candidate lists. Registered voters also can print out sample ballots.
