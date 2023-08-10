Kandice Holloway

The woman who is accused of absconding with her four children to prevent them from being taken into state custody has pled not guilty to a series of criminal charges.

When she appeared at an arraignment via Google Meet in Chaves County Monday, Kandice Holloway, 32, of Roswell, pled not guilty to four counts of custodial interference, and one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

