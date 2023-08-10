The woman who is accused of absconding with her four children to prevent them from being taken into state custody has pled not guilty to a series of criminal charges.
When she appeared at an arraignment via Google Meet in Chaves County Monday, Kandice Holloway, 32, of Roswell, pled not guilty to four counts of custodial interference, and one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Matthew Serna, 32, the father of the children, who at the time of the incident was wanted on several outstanding criminal warrants, has also been charged with four counts of custodial interference.
New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Jared Kallunki set Holloway's trial for Jan. 16.
The office of Frank Patterson, Holloway's attorney, did not return calls seeking comment about the case before press time Wednesday.
Roswell Police on June 6 issued a missing endangered juvenile through the New Mexico State Police for the children, who ranged in age from three months to eight years old. The advisory said the children were believed to be with Serna and Holloway and described locating them as a matter “of urgent concern.”
The children were subject to a court order which ordered they be placed in the custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department amid allegations of abuse and neglect.
On June 19, Holloway and Serna were found, without the children, during a traffic stop at a 100 block of West Tilden Street address.
Serna refused to answer questions about the children. Because of the outstanding warrants against him in the other cases, Serna was booked at the Chaves County Detention Center.
When questioned by Roswell Police about the whereabouts of the children, the affidavit in the case states Holloway initially lied, saying they were with her mother at a hotel in El Paso.
Holloway also denied receiving a court order for the children to be turned over to the state.
Later, after Roswell Police learned from El Paso Police that the children and Holloway's mother were not at the hotel, the affidavit states she revealed the children were in a room at the Quality Inn and Suites at 3595 North Main St. in Roswell. The children were later found safe at that location. They, along with Holloway and Serna, had checked into the hotel under a false name.
According to the affidavit, Holloway lied to authorities because she did not want her children to get taken from her.
Electronic court records indicate Holloway is free on her own recognizance pending trial.