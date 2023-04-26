The Office of the District Attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District has filed a motion to keep a suspect in a nearly six-year-old murder behind bars up through his eventual trial.
On Monday, Deputy District Attorney Hunter Spindle submitted the motion requesting that 35-year-old Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr. remain incarcerated until after his eventual trial on criminal counts related to the 2018 murder of Freddy Bersane, 39, of Roswell.
Per electronic court records, a detention and preliminary hearing related to the motion is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Vasquez is charged with first-degree murder; tampering with evidence; and firearms or destructive devices, receipt, transportation or possession by a felon in the Sept. 22, 2018, death of Bersane.
Although Vasquez is currently serving time at a federal prison in Colorado on a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge, Spindle on Tuesday said the prosecution decided to file the motion for “ease of prosecution.” He added that if the motion is granted, Vasquez will remain in the state's custody pending the conclusion of his case on the murder charge.
Given Vasquez's history of violent felony offenses, the belief by police of his possible involvement in another murder of an accomplice in Bersane's death, and the danger he presents to potential eyewitnesses, Spindle stated in the motion that no conditions of release could be crafted that would keep the public safe if Vasquez was released pending trial.
No attorney for Vasquez was listed in court records as of press time Tuesday.
Last November, charges were brought against Vasquez in the death of Bersane, whose body has never been found. A press release announcing the charges at that time alleges Vasquez fatally shot Bersane on the evening of Sept. 22, 2018, while they, a third man and Vasquez's girlfriend were doing drugs in a bedroom of Vasquez's 500 block of South Kansas Avenue home.
Police believe Vasquez shot Bersane to death after Bersane said something offensive to Vasquez's girlfriend.
Per court records, investigators later conducted DNA testing on a blood stain on the carpet in the room where the shooting allegedly to happened. It was later determined the blood belonged to Bersane and the amount of blood necessary to create a stain of that size was enough to result in the death of a person who did not receive immediate medical attention.
Video surveillance footage from a building located about two blocks from where the shooting happened showed that sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2018, the vehicle Bersane had been driving was driven into an alley and abandoned by someone other than Bersane.
Bersane's mother reported her son missing Sept. 25, 2018, after having not heard from him in three days.
In the motion, Spindle says that in addition to the charges Vasquez faces in relation to Bersane's death and the federal felon in possession of a firearm charge, he also has been convicted of felony acts that include shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of false imprisonment and a felon in possession of a firearm charge. The motion also states he has faced various misdemeanor assault and battery offenses.
