Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr.

The Office of the District Attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District has filed a motion to keep a suspect in a nearly six-year-old murder behind bars up through his eventual trial.

On Monday, Deputy District Attorney Hunter Spindle submitted the motion requesting that 35-year-old Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr. remain incarcerated until after his eventual trial on criminal counts related to the 2018 murder of Freddy Bersane, 39, of Roswell.