Police arrested a Roswell man on a motorcycle Tuesday night after he reportedly led them on a high-speed chase through the city's streets.
Elier Renova, 24, was taken into custody and charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and reckless driving, court records state.
According to court records, the pursuit at times reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour before it came to an end at the intersection of Union Avenue and Crescent Drive.
Court records further stated the pursuit began at 8:58 p.m. when an officer heading south on Main Street towards the intersection with Mescalero Road reportedly encountered Renova on a motorcycle.
Renova was allegedly traveling south in another lane at high speeds when he tailgated a truck, did several wheelies, cut off another vehicle and continued to travel at high speeds.
According to court filings, the officer tried to pull Renova over but he did not stop. Renova then, allegedly, abruptly turned onto West Country Club Rd., ran multiple stop signs and did not make any attempt to stop as the chase continued down various side streets.
At one point in the chase, court records indicate, Renova reached the intersection of Main St. and Berrendo Rd. when he suddenly drove into oncoming traffic and then onto the sidewalk. He then allegedly continued traveling south on Main before turning onto East Vista Parkway.
Eventually reaching Kentucky Ave., Renova pulled onto the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute and circled back out before heading south on Kentucky Ave. and then turning west onto College Boulevard.
Court records state that police were saturating the area when the motorcycle went east on Crescent and by that time had reportedly identified the driver as Renova.
After officers called out his name and told him to stop, he did so. He was then detained.
Per court documents, Renova later explained he fled from officers “because he was scared and did not know what to do.”
Bond was set for Renova on Wednesday at $50,000.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.