Eddie Linares

The motorcycle driver, who in June reportedly led police on a high-speed pursuit in south Roswell, has pled not guilty to three criminal charges.

When Eddie Linares, 21, of Roswell, appeared via Google Meet at his arraignment hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, electronic court records indicate his attorney, Ira Shiflett, entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf on one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading and obstructing an officer; and driving while license suspended or revoked.