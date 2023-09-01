The motorcycle driver, who in June reportedly led police on a high-speed pursuit in south Roswell, has pled not guilty to three criminal charges.
When Eddie Linares, 21, of Roswell, appeared via Google Meet at his arraignment hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, electronic court records indicate his attorney, Ira Shiflett, entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf on one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading and obstructing an officer; and driving while license suspended or revoked.
District Judge James Hudson set a jury trial in the case for March 19. Linares was released without bond in June after his arrest.
Shiflett could not be reached for comment about the case before press time Thursday.
A criminal complaint says on June 27, Linares was arrested after allegedly failing to stop for police during an attempted traffic stop. The pursuit began at about 6:57 p.m. at the intersection of West Alameda and South Main streets when an officer observed that the motorcycle Linares was on lacked a valid license plate.
The officer waited for the traffic light they had stopped at to turn green, which is when the motorcycle picked up speed as the officer tried to conduct the stop.
Per the criminal complaint, during the pursuit on South Main Street, Lineras appeared as if he was going to turn onto West Albuquerque Street but was moving too fast to make the turn.
Police say that while driving the cycle, Linares forced oncoming traffic to pull over to avoid colliding with the motorcycle as it turned onto East Bland Street, veered onto the sidewalk and allegedly failed to yield to stop signs.
Linares allegedly turned south, then west on Deming Street and north on Virginia Avenue before turning east onto a bike trail.
Police say the pursuit continued as Linares proceeded north on the bike trail, down a gravel hill, through an alley east of Virginia Avenue and west of Railroad Avenue. After briefly losing sight of him, the officer observed Linares run through the alleyway.
Reportedly, the officer found Linares hiding in a ditch on a vacant lot where he subsequently climbed out of the ditch at the officer's command before making an unsuccessful attempt to flee on foot again.
The officer then reportedly knocked Linares to the ground to restrain him. Soon after, when other officers arrived on the scene, they struck Linares several times in the ribs, stating he was trying to prevent them from grabbing his arms.
Court records further state that Linares said he did not stop for police because he had a revoked driver's license.