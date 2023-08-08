Chaves County Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist for allegedly crashing a vehicle into an electric pole Saturday while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Ray Rodriguez, 60, of Roswell, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drug, careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and driving without a valid license.
A photo posted on the Facebook page of the Chaves County Sheriff's Office showed that the vehicle, a blue sedan, had sustained heavy front-end damage.
When he appeared at his arraignment in Chaves County Magistrate Court, Rodriguez entered a not-guilty plea to each of the four counts. Judge James Mason subsequently ordered that Rodriguez be released on his own recognizance pending trial.
Eric McMahon, an attorney who represented Rodriguez at Monday's arraignment, declined to comment on the case.
A criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court said Rodriguez collided with an electric pole at the intersection of Old Dexter Highway and Cherokee Road at 4:38 p.m. Saturday.
On Monday, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas confirmed that Rodriguez sustained minor injuries in the crash, but refused medical attention at the scene.
Sheriff Mike Herrington, in a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page Sunday, said moments before the accident, Rodriguez was driving south on Old Dexter Highway when he veered into the northbound lane before striking an electric pole, nearly knocking it down onto the train tracks.
Xcel Energy was sent to repair the damaged pole.
The northbound lanes of Old Dexter Highway were closed for about 10 minutes while crews cleaned up the area and investigated the crash.
When deputies arrived, the criminal complaint says Rodriguez was sweating and unsure to place attention, while picking up pieces of his vehicle that had fallen off in the crash.
Under questioning, Rodriguez allegedly admitted to having used methamphetamine a day earlier and to having consumed two beers Saturday morning.
He willingly performed field sobriety tests, but reportedly refused to provide them with a blood sample because he said he already told deputies what they needed to know about the incident.
Court records indicate Rodriguez was sentenced to five years probation in May 2019 on a trafficking a controlled substances charge in a case from two years before. He is alleged to have violated his probation on six occasions.
