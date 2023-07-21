Police charged a motorist Tuesday following a brief high-speed pursuit in the heart of Roswell.
Electronic court records state Isaac Montes, 24, of Roswell, was arrested in a parking lot of a 100 block of East McGaffey Street business at 10:43 p.m. following an attempted vehicle stop by an officer.
Montes was subsequently charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; and reckless driving, along with three counts of failing to yield for a stop sign.
After a Wednesday hearing, Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason ordered that Montes be released on his own recognizance while awaiting trial. He did not enter a plea to any of the charges.
Electronic court records did not list the name of an attorney representing Montes who could be reached for comment as of Thursday.
According to police, the chase began after an RPD officer was heading east on Bland Street, and while approaching the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bland Street, the officer heard the sound of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Per the criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court, the officer looked around to find the source of the noise when a blue 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck headed south on Virginia Avenue at a speed of between 80 to 100 miles per hour. The vehicle sped through the intersection without stopping for a stop sign.
According to the complaint, the officer then tried to initiate a stop on the pickup, but Montes reportedly did not stop and proceeded south on Virginia, allegedly failing to obey stops signs at the intersections of Virginia and Summit Street and Virginia and McGaffey Street.
The pickup then turned west on McGaffey before stopping in front of a 100 block of East McGaffey Street address.
Later, police identified the driver as Montes, who court records said had the heavy odor of alcohol on his breath. Montes declined to speak with officers about what had transpired or partake in any field sobriety tests.
Montes was charged in November 2020 with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
As part of a change of plea agreement, Montes pled no contest to the driving under the influence charge, while the aggravated fleeing charge was dropped.
Montes was given a deferred sentence of one year on probation which he successfully completed.
