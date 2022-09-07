The Chaves County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people south of Roswell to keep a close eye on their pets after a possible sighting of a mountain lion in Midway.
On Monday night the Sheriff''s Office posted on its Facebook page video from a doorbell camera of what was reportedly a mountain lion near a trailer park near Yakima Road and U.S. 285, south of Roswell.
“When the cat was seen, it made its way up to a house ... and was actually eating the dog food,” Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
Yslas said he was notified at about 9:55 p.m. Monday that a sergeant had responded to the call of a possible mountain lion. The caller said it was the third time they had seen the animal.
He said he believes sightings of the cats have become more frequent.
“We have had some sightings in different areas, but we have seen that they are making their way closer into town and into residential areas,” Yslas said.
Andrew Gray, southeast captain with the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish, said he was contacted, but does not know if the creature in the video posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page is actually a mountain lion.
Sightings of the cats are not common around Roswell, but Gray said they are not unheard of either.
“It doesn't happen a lot but it's something that happens maybe once a year, once every couple of years that we will get a lion sighting in or around Roswell, kind of like the rural areas,” he said.
Mountain lions have often tended to avoid the eastern plains of New Mexico, but Gray said when they are in the Roswell area it is usually because they were forced from their habitats, and might be attracted to the agricultural fields.
“They will get pushed out of a home range if they are younger and they just start roaming until they find a spot, especially around the Midway area where there are probably a few mule deer and things like that,” he said.
According to the Department of Game & Fish, mountain lions, which are up to eight feet long and can weigh between 80 and 150 pounds, tend to be most active between dusk and dawn, but also can travel and hunt during the daytime.
Mountain lions tend to feast on not only deer, but also small mammals and pets, and can be extremely dangerous to people when they are feasting on a kill.
Gray said if a mountain lion is thought to be in an area, people should place their pets either inside their house or inside a kennel to keep them safe.
And people who encounter the cats should avoid screaming or quick movement and head to a nearby shelter or vehicle if possible.
“Any cat or dog or something like that is always going to want to chase something that is running. So the best thing is to keep eye contact and try to get away as slowly and smoothly as you can,” Gray said.
Yslas said people should avoid contact with mountain lions and if they see one, contact the Sheriff's Office so they can be either relocated, or as a last resort, killed.
“We don't want to have to destroy the animal, but we do remind everyone that they have a right to defend their lives as well as their property and that includes their livestock and their dogs and things such as that,” he said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
