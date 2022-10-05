Authorities in Hagerman are warning residents to take precautions after a recent reported sighting of a mountain lion in the downtown area.
Hagerman Police Chief Rachelle Bateman said her department received video footage of a mountain lion patrolling the carport of a Canterbury Street residence Friday night. The house is located near the Lindell Andrews Community Center on East Argyle Street.
“It just shows the cougar walking around by their vehicles in the carport,” she said.
The footage was later shown to personnel with the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish, who confirmed the animal was in fact a mountain lion. Aside from the video, Bateman said, there have been no other sightings of a mountain lion in town.
“We do believe that it just comes into town to feed, so mainly we are concerned about people's pets at this point,” she said.
The Department of Game & Fish has provided the Police Department with permits to kill the animal if necessary, or should it present a threat, but Bateman said officers are not actively hunting it.
According to the Department of Game & Fish, mountain lions are most active between dusk and dawn, but have been known to sometimes travel and hunt during the daytime.
In August, video from a trailer park near Yakima Road and U.S. 285 in Midway captured footage of what was believed to be a mountain lion. Undersheriff Charles Yslas told the Roswell Daily Record at the time that a resident in the area said it was the third time they had seen such an animal near there.
But Bateman said she hasn't heard of mountain lions in her community in two years, when there were numerous sightings of the cats and reports of ravaged livestock before the reported mountain lions again disappeared.
The Department of Game & Fish urges a person who encounters a mountain lion to remain still and back away from it slowly, but to not run away. They should also face the mountain lion but not make eye contact with it.
If approached by a mountain lion, people are urged to throw rocks and speak loudly.
As preventive measures, people are encouraged to keep pets on leashes and hold young children by the hand or have them walk between two adults. Outdoor activity should also be restricted between dusk and dawn to avoid encounters with the animals.
A message about the mountain lion sighting posted on the Hagerman Police Department Facebook page states people who see a mountain lion can contact the Police Department at 575-624-7590 or the Department of Game & Fish at 1-888-248-6866.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
