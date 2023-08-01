The woman accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend at their home in June will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.
On Friday, New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Dustin K. Hunter granted the pretrial detention motion filed by the District Attorney's Office to keep Monica Ortiz, 40, of Roswell, detained pending trial, according to electronic court records.
Ortiz faces one count each of first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in the June 23 death of Patricia Molinar-Franco, 33, at the 900 block of South Wyoming Avenue home where they lived.
Per a criminal complaint, Ortiz is suspected of stabbing Molinar-Franco nine times with a knife from their kitchen.
Additionally, Ortiz is alleged to have robbed the victim at knife point of her smartwatch and thrown the knife believed to have been used in the robbery into a ditch in the area of West Alameda Street and South Montana Avenue, some 10 blocks from the scene of the stabbing.
Three witnesses were called to the stand by the prosecution at Friday's hearing. The motion for pretrial detention filed by Chief Deputy District Attorney Hunter Spindle contended that Ortiz needs to remain in custody because she is a flight risk and that no conditions would reasonably ensure public safety should she be released.
“If the defendant could commit this style of ruthless and violent act to (sic) someone she supposedly loved, then no one in her family, friends, or the community at large is safe,” Spindle wrote in his motion.
Court records indicate the defense argued against granting the motion, citing her lack of criminal history and that she had turned herself over to the police immediately following the incident.
Investigators believed the stabbing was due to an argument the two women got into at a party hours before, where Ortiz sought to purchase psychedelic mushrooms but that Molinar-Franco would not let her do so.
Per the criminal complaint, the two women left the party separately, with Ortiz driving Molinar-Franco's vehicle back to the house. The victim was left to walk home alone at about 1:47 a.m. The couple allegedly resumed their argument when they returned to the house, leading to the stabbing.
Court records indicate that following the attack, Ortiz contacted an off-duty police officer she knew at about 3 a.m. After stopping by the officer's residence, Ortiz admitted to the murder.
