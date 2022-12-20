Following a four-day long trial in Chaves County last week, a mistrial was declared Friday in the case of a man charged in a 2021 deadly shooting, though the jury ultimately agreed the defendant was guilty of tampering with evidence.
The conclusion came after several hours of deliberation when jurors informed 5th Judicial District Court Judge James Hudson they were unable to agree that Christopher Smiley was guilty of first-degree murder.
When Hudson asked each of the 12 jurors if they believed additional time for deliberation would allow them to break the deadlock, each one replied that it would not.
“We respect the process, we respect the decision,” Timothy Rose, the prosecutor in the case told the Roswell Daily Record after the announcement. He added the prosecution plans to exercise its option to retry the case.
Doug Jones Witt, Smiley's attorney, said Monday that from his perspective reasonable doubt existed as to whether his client was guilty of murder. He also acknowledged that the defense would likely opt to bring the murder charge before another jury.
“Given the seriousness of the charges they (the prosecution) are going to continue to move forward and we will continue to defend,” Jones Witt said.
Jurors did find Smiley, 35, guilty of a tampering with evidence charge in that same case. The court set a sentencing hearing related to that count for Jan. 9.
Smiley was charged on both counts in the May 2, 2021 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Bret Patrick outside the AllSups Convenience store at 6000 South Main Street.
Court records state Patrick was shot multiple times in the parking lot that evening when he came to pick up his girlfriend, a store employee. Smiley, who knew Patrick, and another individual then pulled up to a neighboring gas pump.
Both Smiley and Patrick walked up to one another before Smiley reportedly fired five shots into Patrick. Smiley then allegedly got back into his car and drove away.
A short time later, Chaves County Sheriff's deputies located a 2008 Gold Hyundai Sonata abandoned on the shoulder of the Roswell Relief Route with its passenger side door open. Investigators believe the vehicle was the same one Smiley had left the scene of the crime in.
Prosecutors say footprints were found leading from the car over to the fence line of an adjacent property. After discovering fresh dig marks, the next day investigators unearthed several items buried nearby, including a hat, articles of clothing, a revolver, a key fob to the Sonata and multiple bags of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
In all, prosecutors called more than a dozen experts at trial, including detectives, crime scene experts and an AllSups cashier who was working when the shooting occurred outside the store.
The cashier, who said she recognized Smiley as an occasional customer at the store and as someone who had a child with one of her former classmates, testified she witnessed Smiley emerge from a vehicle that pulled up next to Patrick's.
She added customers at the time believed the two men were about to get in a fight, prior to the shooting.
“He (Smiley) just pulled out a gun and started shooting at him,” the cashier said when she testified at trial.
The prosecution pointed to the abandoned vehicle on the Relief Route as evidence, and that Smiley and whoever he was with attempted to dispose of the materials that were subsequently found.
Jacob Sanchez, a patrol sergeant for the Chaves County Sheriff's Office who examined the scene around the abandoned car, testified he observed two sets of shoe prints leading from the car.
“It appeared that someone had been there and had crossed the fence line,” he said.
Sophia Deichmann, a DNA forensic scientist with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, testified that DNA matching that of Smiley was detected on two shirts that were among the buried evidence.
Deichmann said one of the shirts had DNA matching Smiley's with that of one other person, with the other had DNA matching that of Smiley and two other people.
She said the odds the DNA believed to be Smiley's belonged to someone else was “1 in 9.2 octillion” all but ensuring it came from him.
Decihmann said she was unable to make a clear determination if Smiley's DNA was on other items because either an insufficient amount of DNA was available or because the mixture of DNA from multiple individuals was too complex.
Witt in his arguments said the evidence was far too little, and that basically the state's case hinged on the two shirts and the testimony of the cashier.
He said some of the cashier's testimony on the stand clashed with previous statements she gave to authorities or provided at previous hearings.
On the stand at trial, the cashier denied being too busy dealing with customers to see what happened, but Witt said that contradicted previous statements that she was too busy at the time.
They referenced inconsistencies the cashier made about whether the victim had actually come into the store before the shooting. Witt said while such details may seem insignificant, but they are nonetheless important.
“That impacts her credibility. That impacts her memory. Does she remember what she saw,” he asked?
Witt also criticized what he described as missteps by law enforcement in their investigation. These include items found in the car that did not undergo DNA or forensics testing, including a razor with hair found inside of it, or finding out if any shoes Smiley owned matched those of the footprints found off the Relief Route.
He further faulted detectives for not obtaining surveillance video from inside the store. Witt said while the shooting did not happen inside the store, it could have shown whether the cashier's account of events was consistent with how events had actually unfolded.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.