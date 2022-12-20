Smiley mug shot

Following a four-day long trial in Chaves County last week, a mistrial was declared Friday in the case of a man charged in a 2021 deadly shooting, though the jury ultimately agreed the defendant was guilty of tampering with evidence.

The conclusion came after several hours of deliberation when jurors informed 5th Judicial District Court Judge James Hudson they were unable to agree that Christopher Smiley was guilty of first-degree murder.