The Roswell Museum recently announced the opening of a special group exhibition, Future Shock: (Re)Visions of Tomorrow. The exhibition will be on view until Oct. 30.
Inspired by science fiction, the exhibition features 16 national and international artists exploring humanity's shared future and our connection to space, science and technology. The exhibition includes a diverse array of concepts and media — virtual reality and installation art to collage, photography, sculpture, textiles and video — each with a unique aspect on the ways in which technology impacts our experience of the world.
“From the beauty of space exploration to anxiety about machine intelligence, Future Shock is a reminiscing on who we are and the preservation of our integral human spirit amid the continued evolution of our technology-filled surroundings,” according to a press release from the museum.
Future Shock includes work from the following artists: Aziz + Cucher, Nicole Anona Banowetz, Ala Ebtekar, Kira Dominguez Hultgren, Wayne Hodge, Rhonda Holberton, Sanaz Mazinani, Ross Meckfessel, Ranu Mukherjee, Manuel Alejandro Rodríguez-Delgado, Tulapop Saenjaroen, Alfredo Salazar-Caro, Elias Sime, Shoshannah White and Brandon Vickerd.
Also included is the film A Machine to Live In, directed by Yoni Goldstein and Meredith Zielke.
A Members Opening Party was held Friday. Further programming will be held during the 2022 UFO Festival, including a Happy Hour and Film Screening on Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m.; a strolling performance by participating artist Nicole Banowetz on Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and a “Space-Inspired Evening with the Giovanni String Quartet,” in partnership with the Roswell Symphony Orchestra, on Saturday, July 2, 7 p.m.
The Museum will also screen the film A Machine to Live In on Thursdays during extended summer hours at 6 p.m. from July 7 through Sept. 15, and on Saturdays at 3 p.m. from July 9 through Oct. 29. Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Aaron Wilder will give thematic tours of the exhibition on the third Thursdays of the month, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.
For more information on the exhibition and to purchase tickets for related programming, visit www.roswellmuseum.org, or call 575-624-6744. The Roswell Museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave., just north of the Roswell Convention Center. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.