Lights, sirens, games, food and free school supplies brought families out to the Roswell Convention Center parking lot Tuesday evening for the National Night Out.
The event is in its 38th year nationally and started in Roswell about 15 years ago, Roswell Police Department Lt. Richard Romero said.
“The program is designed for the community to come and get to know their law enforcement and of course all the first responders,” he said.
“It makes you feel good,” Romero said of seeing people interacting with the first responders.
The main purpose of National Night Out is to help children learn that officers and other first responders are there to help them as well as enforce the law.
“They get to see us out in the uniforms. We want them out there in uniform so the children can recognize them and see them and know that they’re not just there to arrest the bad guy,” he said.
Trans Aero MedEvac landed a medical helicopter in the parking lot prior to the event with the crew available to help children sit inside and answer questions. A second helicopter was expected to arrive but it was called out on a medical run, Romero said.
Other vehicles used by first responders, such as the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office SWAT truck, fire trucks and an ambulance, were popular with children as well. Dexter Fire and Rescue offered kids the chance to try using the fire hose to knock down traffic cones.
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish brought a truck displaying various taxidermied animal heads and antlers from elk and deer.
Hot dogs and drinks were given away, and the RPD and Roswell Fire Department competed in a hot dog eating contest, with RFD the winner.
Other agencies represented included the New Mexico State Police, Dexter Police Department, Hagerman Police Department, Sierra Fire Department, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico Mounted Patrol, Chaves County Detention Center, New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole Office, and ambulance company American Medical Response.
Several local organizations and businesses also had booths at the event with carnival-type games, bounce houses and shaved ice.
This was the second year RPD has distributed backpacks filled with school supplies at National Night Out.
“We decided to implement the school drive, since it’s perfect timing for the schools to start,” Romero said.
“Last year, we ran out of backpacks in the first 15 minutes of the event, so this year we wanted to make sure we did not run out of backpacks,” he said.
RPD started a drive for supplies in June and collected enough to prepare almost 800 backpacks to give away. By the end of the evening, all had been given away.
Romero said the event would not be possible without the donations from more than 30 local businesses and organizations and corporate donors. He credited RPD Recruiting Officer Da'Za'Nique Kidd with doing much of the legwork to secure the sponsorships. City of Roswell Special Events Coordinator Renee Puckett also worked to prepare the event.
“Everything is 100% donated,” Romero said. “The donations is always the biggest thing, the key to the whole program.”
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.