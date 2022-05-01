Weather conditions that create a high risk of wildfires for the area are expected to continue Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sunday starting at noon and extending until about 9 p.m. and has announced a Fire Weather Watch, which indicates that critical fire weather conditions are likely, for Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Once again, low humidity, higher temperatures and winds in the forecast are leading to the warning and watch. People are asked to avoid using open flames or engaging in activities that ignite sparks and to be aware that accidental fires could become wildfires due to winds.