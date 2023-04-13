The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch that will affect Southeast New Mexico and West Texas on Friday from noon to 9 p.m.

Predicted that day is very low humidity of only 8%, well below the 15% humidity threshold reserved for this type of condition. Also contributing to the watch is the possibility of 20-30 mph winds with gusts of up to 50 mph, said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist in the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service.

Tags