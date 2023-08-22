A U.S. Navy veteran and local air traffic controller has declared his candidacy for a seat on the Roswell City Council ahead of November's nonpartisan municipal elections.
Matthew Joseph Chappell, 36, announced late last week in a press release he will be vying for a seat representing Ward 3 on the 10-member council.
“I will be honored if the voters in Ward 3 will allow me to be their voice for four years,” Chappell said in his statement.
Ward 3 extends from near Berrendo Road and includes portions of west Roswell down to West Bland Street.
Jeanine Corn Best, a local rancher who has held the seat since 2013, has not said if she will run for a fourth four-year term.
Chappell said he hopes to bring to the council a more collaborative approach to tackling issues, something he said his time in the Navy has equipped him to do.
“I have a lot of experience bringing groups of people together with different types of opinions,” Chappell said.
He added that if elected, some of his top priorities will be issues related to infrastructure, public safety and fostering more volunteerism in the community.
Chappell was born in Landstuhl, West Germany, where his parents, who were both in the U.S. Air Force, were stationed at the time. Later, he attended Emery-Riddle Aeronautical University and St. Leo University.
During nine and a half years in the Navy, Chappell's press release says he was stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq, took part in humanitarian missions in Haiti and Bangladesh, and provided a presidential escort in Israel.
After nine and a half years in the Navy, Chappell worked for three years at the U.S. Defense Department. He has been an Air Traffic Manager at the Roswell Air Center for seven years.
Though not a Roswell native, Chappell says his wife Kristen Chappell is a longtime resident.
“We have decided to make our home here and plan on staying in Roswell for years to come,” he said.
The Ward 3 seat is one of five council positions, along with the office of municipal judge now held by Joseph Seskey, which will be up for reelection.
An open seat in Ward 2, now held by Jason Perry, who will step down from his seat effective Sept. 1. Also on the ballot will be the seats presently held by Juan Oropesa in Ward 1, Savino Sanchez Jr in Ward 4 and Barry Foster in Ward 5. None of the incumbents have indicated whether they will seek reelection.
Candidates for municipal and school board elections in Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur, as well as in soil and conservation districts across Chaves County, must file to run at the Chaves County Clerk's Office at 1 St Mary's Place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
