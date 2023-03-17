Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

A state budget for the coming fiscal year is en route to the governor's desk.

On a voice vote Wednesday, the New Mexico House of Representatives moved to adopt changes made by the Senate to the House's initial FY24 budget proposal, also known as House Bill 2. The 2024 Fiscal year begins July 1 of this year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will have until April 7 to sign, veto or line-item veto parts of the spending proposal.