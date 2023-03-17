A state budget for the coming fiscal year is en route to the governor's desk.
On a voice vote Wednesday, the New Mexico House of Representatives moved to adopt changes made by the Senate to the House's initial FY24 budget proposal, also known as House Bill 2. The 2024 Fiscal year begins July 1 of this year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will have until April 7 to sign, veto or line-item veto parts of the spending proposal.
The $9.57 billion plan represents an increase of about 13.7% or $1.16 billion over the budget approved last year, and is about 2% larger than the initial $9.43 million budget the House passed last month.
Additional appropriations made by the Senate included $101 million more for the state's Opportunity Scholarship and $22 million for initiatives addressing hunger, such as universal school meals.
An average 5% pay increase for state, public education and higher education employees was included in the previous budget passed by the House. The Senate Finance Committee set aside roughly $47 million to bring that pay hike up to 6%.
Just as under the initial House budget, state reserves will be 30% of recurring appropriations. By law, they must not fall below 25%. In her budget proposal, Lujan Grisham called for reserves of 35%.
The surge in spending comes as New Mexico continues to experience record revenues in the form of a $3.6 billion surplus fueled by a boom in oil and gas production.
State Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces), and the chairman of the New Mexico House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chair, called on his House colleagues to concur with the changes made by the Senate, noting the budget makes needed investments, bolsters reserves and adds $600 million to the Severance permanent fund.
“We are investing in education, we are investing in infrastructure, we're making the largest investments in public safety, and we are saving more money than we've ever saved before,” Small said.
The Senate passed its budget 25-16 on Sunday over the opposition of the body's 15 Republicans and Sen. Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi). Republicans in that chamber slammed the plan, saying the budget-making process lacked transparency and added items without input from much of the Senate Finance Committee.
Some House lawmakers repeated those criticisms in response to Small's call for them to concur with the Senate changes.
“I do have concerns about that. I hope the House stands its ground and doesn't roll over for the other side,” said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom (D-Gallup), referring to the Senate.
Other representatives on the Republican side of the aisle, such as Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), whose district includes parts of Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties, said he is worried about the trend of rising spending in recent years.
“This continuing increase in spending at these rates is very troubling to me,” he said.
Townsend added the level of spending going forward will be unsustainable when the current spike in oil and gas production falls and as the state shifts more to renewable energy.
“I become increasingly alarmed when we continue to increase spending 12 to 14 percent and I've not seen a plan yet for us to figure out exactly where we are going to get those dollars when oil and gas is not prevalent,” he explained.
What's in the budget
Highlights from the budget include education, which will rise $302 million, or 8% over levels in the FY 2023 budget. Much of that $187.1 million, or 18% uptick in higher education spending, is related to the Opportunity Scholarship. That program will receive $146 million. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department will experience growth of 69%, or $135 million in its budget, representing a rise in money for pre-kindergarten and childcare.
As for health, spending for Medicaid, the federal-state cost-sharing program that provides healthcare to low-income individuals, will go up by $250 million, or 21%. An additional $164 million in appropriations for behavioral health services is also allocated for use by several different state agencies.
Some $100 million from the general fund will be set aside for public safety efforts, including law enforcement recruitment and retention; $57 million for personnel at state and local law enforcement agencies; $500,000 for drug-related operations; and $10 million for enforcement of felony warrants.
In terms of natural resources agencies, the New Mexico Department of the Environment: Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources and the Office of the State Engineer will get a combined $489.5 million boost to their budgets. The Economic Development Department will see an 11.3% increase in its budget, amounting to about $197 million over the current operating budget.
Other items in the budget include $55 million for airports; $40 million for recreation centers across the state; $50 million to provide matching funds for federal alternative energy investment; $20 million for higher education building upgrades; and $230 million for state and local roads in New Mexico.
