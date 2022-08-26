Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb is a finalist for a similar job in Colorado.
Neeb, who was hired as Roswell city manager in 2017, confirmed by email his candidacy for city manager of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, which was reported in an article posted Thursday night by the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.
In his email to the Roswell Daily Record, Neeb said Mayor Tim Jennings, the city council and staff members who report directly to him had been informed he was seeking the job.
“As I informed everyone of this interview, I assured them that this is presently just an interview. We will cross any other bridge at a later date, if or when necessary,” he said.
“There are a number of factors, both professionally and personally, that my family and I have considered before deciding to explore what options may be available. Glenwood Springs is an excellent community and has a great reputation in serving its people. I believe my skills and background could be of value to them,” he said.
Neeb wrote that Roswell continues to remain important to him and his family and he is still committed to serving the community.
“The challenge for a City Manager is always to consider whether they are effective in the completion of their responsibilities and implementation of the City vision. This effectiveness is evaluated by the Governing Body and the City Manager on an on-going basis. No matter what the future holds, please know that Roswell will always be in my heart and my prayers,” he said.
According to the Post Independent article, Neeb is one of three finalists in a search that started in July. A meeting for residents to meet the candidates is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Located about 40 miles northeast of Aspen and 150 miles east of Denver in the Rocky Mountains, Glenwood Springs has a population of 9,963 and is the county seat of Garfield County.
Neeb has been city manager in Roswell since April 2017 and has worked in city administration for more than 20 years. Prior to Roswell, he was city administrator in Spearfish, South Dakota, and in several towns in his native state of Indiana.
