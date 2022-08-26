City forum Aug. 18

Juno Ogle Photo

A cell phone streams the city forum to Facebook Aug. 18 at the Roswell Convention Center as City Manager Joe Neeb listens to city staff. Neeb is a finalist for a similar job in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

 Juno Ogle

Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb is a finalist for a similar job in Colorado.

Neeb, who was hired as Roswell city manager in 2017, confirmed by email his candidacy for city manager of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, which was reported in an article posted Thursday night by the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.