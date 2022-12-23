Neeb speaks to Federation of Republican Women

Outgoing Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb addresses the audience at Wednesday's meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at the Roswell Convention Center. Last month it was announced that Neeb will resign for the manager position this coming February. 

 By Alex Ross

A month after it was announced he would resign, outgoing city manager Joe Neeb Wednesday addressed the Chaves County Federated Republican Women where he reflected on his time in Roswell and urged the community to bridge its divides.

The city in November announced that effective Feb. 22, Neeb would step down as City Manager after five and a half years in the position. Until then he is utilizing a mix of time off provided by the city and earned time off to reach that date.