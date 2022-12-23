A month after it was announced he would resign, outgoing city manager Joe Neeb Wednesday addressed the Chaves County Federated Republican Women where he reflected on his time in Roswell and urged the community to bridge its divides.
The city in November announced that effective Feb. 22, Neeb would step down as City Manager after five and a half years in the position. Until then he is utilizing a mix of time off provided by the city and earned time off to reach that date.
Neeb has never publicly stated why he resigned and in his 10-minute speech to the Federation he did not delve into specifics, but indicated it wasn't something he wanted to have happen and alluded to rifts that have recently emerged on the Council following Roswell's city elections last March.
“After a contentious election this year, that even split this party's vision, the Roswell City Council fractured into essentially two camps,” Neeb said.
With his resignation, Neeb said, he hopes the change can prompt city leaders to put aside those differences, begin listening to one another and unite around a common aim of bettering the city.
“My decision is to help build an environment where this will happen,” he said.
At the start of his remarks, Neeb spoke favorably of both his time as city manager and of the experience he and his family have had living in Roswell.
“Roswell will remain in our hearts forever,” he said.
The Roswell City Council in April 2017 voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Neeb, who had two decades of management experience in communities throughout South Dakota and Indiana.
In the job, he has been tasked with managing a city that has 740 employees and provides more than 42 different services to residents ranging from an airport to a zoo.
Roswell has a city council consisting of ten elected councilors and a mayor charged with laying out a broad vision for the city, as well as overseeing its services and crafting laws, Neeb said as manager his function was to be “the action and direction arm of the council” tasked with implementation.
Oftentimes, Neeb noted, Roswell's biggest challenges are not its money or employees but its focus. When the Council and city government concentrate on ensuring their decisions improve lives, Neeb said the outcome is beneficial to the community.
“However, when you focus on things that aren't going well, you are no longer focused on what really matters. Everyone helping make Roswell successful must remain focused on their part,” he said.
Anyone serving in local government, Neeb said, should be asked two questions: what is your vision? and how will it help the community succeed?
“These two questions can be asked broadly or more directly on any issue or decision being considered. If it doesn't help, why are we wasting time on it?” he said.
Neeb highlighted two examples during his tenure when he said the council and city had a common goal and worked to improve the city's government, both early in his time in Roswell.
He recounted how when he first became city manager in April 2017, it was in the wake of the controversial decisions to close the pool at Cahoon Park, and to close and slate for demolition the Yucca center, a recreation area for teenagers.
“Some constituents were still up in arms that their voices were not heard, that their opinions did not matter,” Neeb said.
To remedy that, the council and city worked towards increasing transparency, outreach and to better educate the public about issues and city services.
“It was believed that if we could get the information out to the public and they were involved in the decisions, the city would actually create champions to help spread the word,” Neeb said.
Beyond ensuring the city met its legal requirements under state law when it came to how it conducted and advertised meetings, they launched a campaign designed to engage the public and provide more opportunities for the public to have input.
The city's Department of Public Affairs, Neeb said, connected and posted content on all of its social media channels. To date, the city's YouTube page has recordings of council and committee meetings, as well as 281 videos on subjects related to everything from specific city services to matters of budgeting and finance. Newspaper, radio and television were also used to promote the information.
Additionally, the city has also held at least six annual open-door or topical town hall meetings to foster dialogue and discuss issues constituents view as important.
“Outreach and communications became the focal point,” he said.
A second example, Neeb said, was when he and the city tackled a major challenge pertaining to city employees.
“When I started the city was having difficulty with its unions and the employees did not feel appreciated,” he explained.
As manager, Neeb was in charge of ensuring city employees were cared for. He remembers speaking with members of one union who informed him that its members were not expecting to be the highest-paid city employees in the state. It was a remark that Neeb said surprised him.
“My response was why not? Someone's going to be,” he said.
Neeb said what he wanted in return from the employees was for them to remain focused on doing their jobs, watch out for one another and provide quality service.
Working with the city council, he said, a comprehensive compensation plan was outlined and approved that gave employees an avenue to work towards increases in pay and allow them to increase their value to the city. Among other things, he said, the plan gave city employees some certainty about their future.
“Once that uncertainty was removed, the city found employees returning to service,” Neeb explained. Having such a plan also improved the ability to recruit and retain experienced police officers from other departments.
Workers, Neeb said, generally want three things: good wages, benefits and a sense they are appreciated.
“It is difficult doing any job and more so for local government with the number of armchair quarterbacks assessing every action,” he stated.
Neeb explained that is why when conversing with city employees, he always likes to start out by thanking them for what they do.
“Never forget to say thank you,” he said.
