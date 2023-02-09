Former city manager set to start new professional challenge

Former Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb is shown during a public forum in August 2022. He has been hired to be the city manager of Laredo, Texas.

 Daily Record File Photo

Former city manager Joe Neeb will start work later this month as the city manager of Laredo, Texas.

Neeb’s hiring came after he and the two other finalists for the position were interviewed by the eight council members and the mayor who represent the city of more than 256,000 people. He will oversee a city government workforce of about 3,000 employees.