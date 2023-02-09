Former city manager Joe Neeb will start work later this month as the city manager of Laredo, Texas.
Neeb’s hiring came after he and the two other finalists for the position were interviewed by the eight council members and the mayor who represent the city of more than 256,000 people. He will oversee a city government workforce of about 3,000 employees.
Laredo was the topic of a New York Times story last month highlighting the city’s status as the busiest port of entry in the country. Last fall, it surpassed the amount of freight going through the ports of both Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are described in the article as the “primary gateway for American imports.”
Laredo’s inland port is predicted to be even busier in the future as American companies increasingly turn to Mexico and Central America for trade and decrease their reliance on China. There is also concern that Laredo’s infrastructure “could be overwhelmed by an influx of cargo,” the article, dated Jan. 5, explained.
In an email sent in response to the Roswell Daily Record seeking comment, Neeb explained that his background was most likely why he was chosen. He has a master’s degree in business administration and 25 years of experience as a city manager.
Being certified as an economic developer with the International Economy Development Council might have been another reason why he stood out among other candidates.
Neeb became Roswell's city manager in April 2017 after being appointed by then-Mayor Dennis Kintagh.
“Laredo has a mayor and city council committed to serving all of its citizens and works hand-in-hand with the professional staff,” Neeb explained. “It is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a team that works seamlessly with each other to take care of their home.”
He wrote that Roswell and Laredo both “have many of the same challenges.” Neeb made note of some of those commonalities, specifically “keeping up” with roads and infrastructure, public safety and “attracting more business to increase job opportunities.”
At an event in December hosted by the Chaves County Federated Republican Women, he told the audience the city council had broken into “two camps” after the mayoral and council election March 1, 2022.
Neeb is set to start work in Laredo on Feb. 21.
“Know that Roswell has a place in my heart,” he added. “I wish everyone well as Roswell moves forward.”
Roswell continues interviewing candidates to become the next city manager. Neeb resigned Nov. 10, 2022, after Mayor Timothy Jennings suspended him about three weeks earlier.
“We had a disagreement about some stuff,” Jennings said. However, “I wish him well.”
Jennings also said there has been some progress in finding a new city manager for Roswell. From among the seven semifinalists, there appear to be three “good” finalists.
He invited a few city councilors and high-ranking city staff for interviews with the semi-finalists last month. He said that among the qualifications he is looking for in the person he will appoint is someone with knowledge of the city’s finances, “who knows Roswell and its vested interests.”
There are still background checks going on as well as schedules to arrange so all of the councilors can participate in the process. The councilors need to vote to approve the mayor’s appointment. “I think we’re OK,” he commented about the finalists.
