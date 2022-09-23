City Manager Joe Neeb will not be leaving Roswell for a similar job in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Neeb was announced in September as one of three finalists for the city manager position in Glenwood Springs, a resort town of 9,963 people about 40 miles north of Aspen.
The Glenwood Springs City Council had a special meeting Wednesday morning where the only item on the agenda was appointment of the city manager. However, the seven-member council instead voted to reopen the search for the position.
Neeb had also been considered for the city manager position in Muskegon, Michigan, but did not make the final round of interviews, according to an article published Tuesday on Michigan Live, a news website for that state.
Neeb did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Neeb has been city manager in Roswell since April 2017 and has worked in city administration for more than 20 years. Prior to Roswell, he was city administrator in Spearfish, South Dakota, and in several towns in his native state of Indiana.