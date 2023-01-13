James Johnston

James Johnston, the new ENMU chancellor, plans to meet with the Roswell and college community during a February reception.

 Submitted Photo

Two of the top priorities for Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell in the year ahead are growth and participating in efforts to create greater synergy among the local school, ENMU-Ruidoso and ENMU in Portales, according to the new chancellor.

James Johnston officially became the ENMU's system 12th chancellor and the president of ENMU in Portales in early January after his selection by the ENMU Board of Regents in late November. He replaces Patrice Caldwell, who has retired after 40 years with the university. Johnston participated in his first ENMU-Roswell Community College Board meeting Wednesday afternoon, although he did so by phone. In a brief interview before the meeting, he talked about some of his thoughts about helping to lead the Roswell school.