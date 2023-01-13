Two of the top priorities for Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell in the year ahead are growth and participating in efforts to create greater synergy among the local school, ENMU-Ruidoso and ENMU in Portales, according to the new chancellor.
James Johnston officially became the ENMU's system 12th chancellor and the president of ENMU in Portales in early January after his selection by the ENMU Board of Regents in late November. He replaces Patrice Caldwell, who has retired after 40 years with the university. Johnston participated in his first ENMU-Roswell Community College Board meeting Wednesday afternoon, although he did so by phone. In a brief interview before the meeting, he talked about some of his thoughts about helping to lead the Roswell school.
Johnston said decisions about curriculum and academic programs will be decided primarily by ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell and other local college and community leaders, but he foresees new and additional ways to create “efficiencies at the system level and connections among the system.”
“Ultimately, as I have said to several groups, I want to reach a point with the system where our students, regardless of campus, would not have to leave this system for anything — if that is a course out of sequence, a certificate or an advanced degree — that we are the place that our students and our alum in this region turn to,” he said.
Johnston also wants the schools to connect their students with their communities to encourage them to remain after graduation or program completion.
While part of developing greater synergy means making it easier for students to access whatever courses or programs they need during their postsecondary-school lives, another part is ensuring that students associate ENMU with “quality, family and home” and see the system as key to growth and upward mobility.
A medical radiographer by training, Johnston said his own career and educational experiences have very much been about mixing academia with outside career pursuits and research. He found after earning his initial associate's degree in 1986 and starting his career that he needed additional education. That led to his return to college, the eventual receipt of a doctorate in health studies and 20 years as a higher education faculty member, department chair, program director, dean and interim president. His most recent position prior to coming to New Mexico was as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, for five years.
Johnston said that the ENMU system has a role to play even if the academic programs are specific to one school, such as the aviation maintenance technology certificates and degrees at ENMU-Roswell.
“When we think of connections, we sometimes think that a college feeds a university in terms of pathways and flow, but that is not always the case and doesn't have to be the case,” he said. “There are opportunities for joint degree offerings and connections that way. We cooperate and offer that education and training. We can respond to regional needs — local needs but also regional needs — as a system collectively.”
He said a common desire among all ENMU schools and most higher education institutions is to boost enrollment and grow their offerings to the community, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and its related campus shutdowns and restrictions on in-person instruction.
“They're still in a recovery phase in higher education from the pandemic, students coming back to campus, the changing of jobs for some during the pandemic,” Johnston said. “There are all these adjustments. We see those as opportunities to meet the needs of the workforce, to grow that workforce.”
According to information presented Wednesday at the ENMU-Roswell board meeting, student enrollment for the spring 2023 semester is at 1,500, an 11% increase from the previous year. For the 2020-21 academic year, total enrollment was 2,328, according to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.
Johnston is planning to be in Roswell next month. That visit is expected to include an evening reception with the community and the college, now scheduled for Feb. 23. More information about that will be released later.